Melanie Martinez Announces Her New Album HADES

(2b) Following the release of "POSSESSION," her first new music in three years, Melanie Martinez officially announces her fourth studio album HADES, arriving March 27. "POSSESSION" debuted with over 2.7 million Spotify streams in its first 24 hours and has surpassed 10 million+ to date. "POSSESSION" is Melanie's fastest-streaming release and the biggest female debut of 2026 so far. As Spotify Pop Editor Talia Kraines notes, "Melanie's blend of sweetness and darkness is deliberate-and it's exactly what makes her a singular pop star."

True to form, the multi-platinum, multi-hyphenate phenomenon doesn't merely write songs- she builds worlds with unwavering intention. This era unfolds as a dystopian, cinematic landscape that feels uncomfortably familiar, less fantasy and more a fractured mirror of the present moment.

On the announcement, Melanie shares: "Each song on this record explores a different trap set by the kind of evil, patriarchal energy that is HADES. It isn't about predicting a dystopian future. It's about recognizing destructive patterns that already exist. The same dynamics repeating in different places. Control disguised as protection. Cruelty framed as logic. Exploitation sold as opportunity. Once you start noticing those threads, it becomes hard to ignore them."

