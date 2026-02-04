Melanie Martinez Announces Her New Album HADES

(2b) Following the release of "POSSESSION," her first new music in three years, Melanie Martinez officially announces her fourth studio album HADES, arriving March 27. "POSSESSION" debuted with over 2.7 million Spotify streams in its first 24 hours and has surpassed 10 million+ to date. "POSSESSION" is Melanie's fastest-streaming release and the biggest female debut of 2026 so far. As Spotify Pop Editor Talia Kraines notes, "Melanie's blend of sweetness and darkness is deliberate-and it's exactly what makes her a singular pop star."
True to form, the multi-platinum, multi-hyphenate phenomenon doesn't merely write songs- she builds worlds with unwavering intention. This era unfolds as a dystopian, cinematic landscape that feels uncomfortably familiar, less fantasy and more a fractured mirror of the present moment.
On the announcement, Melanie shares: "Each song on this record explores a different trap set by the kind of evil, patriarchal energy that is HADES. It isn't about predicting a dystopian future. It's about recognizing destructive patterns that already exist. The same dynamics repeating in different places. Control disguised as protection. Cruelty framed as logic. Exploitation sold as opportunity. Once you start noticing those threads, it becomes hard to ignore them."
Melanie Martinez Surprise Releases New Song 'Possession'
Melanie Martinez Expands 'Cry Baby' For 10th Anniversary
Melanie Martinez Releases Limited Edition Portals Deluxe Vinyl Box Set And Board Game
Melanie Martinez Reveals Plans for a Documentary on The Spout Podcast
Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off- Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube- Manchester Orchestra- more
Three Dog Night Icon Check Negron Dead At 83- Van Halen's 5150 Expanded For 40th Anniversary- Staind Announce Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour- more
Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech- Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour- Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour- more
ZAYN Announces New Album 'KONNAKOL'- Melanie Martinez Announces Her New Album HADES- Cobrah Announces North American and European tour- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off
Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube
AIR Plan Historic Release For Record Store Day
Hear UnityTX's New Song 'Body Rock'
The Kooks Share 'See Me Now (Live At The O2 Arena, London)'
Tailgunner Recruit Adam Wakeman For 'War In Heaven'
Manchester Orchestra Reimagine Their Classics On 'Union Chapel, London, England'
Ratt Frontman Stephen Pearcy Announces The Undercover Tour