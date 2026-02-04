Watch MIKA's 'Excuses For Love' Video

(Republic) Multi-platinum, BRIT Award-winning, and GRAMMY-nominated global pop visionary MIKA releases the official music video for "Excuses for Love" today, unveiling a vibrant new visual chapter from his acclaimed album Hyperlove, out now via Republic Records.

"Excuses for Love" captures the heart of Hyperlove's message: vulnerability in a world that often encourages restraint. Directed by Oliver Jennings and shot against the stark, windswept landscape of Dungeness, England, the video brings that spirit to life mirroring both the song's emotional release and MIKA's unmistakable theatrical flair.

Marking his first English-language studio album since 2019, Hyperlove finds MIKA returning to the piano as the emotional core of his songwriting. Pairing his classically trained voice with richly textured, vintage production, the album was built entirely from analogue and retro sources, exploring the tension between modern life and human connection while reaffirming music's power to uplift and unite.

The album, which marks a return to the Top 15 on the UK album charts, has been met with strong critical praise, earning 4 out of 5 stars from Daily Star and 4 out of 5 stars from Attitude, who highlighted Hyperlove's emotional openness and bold, life-affirming sound.

The project reunites MIKA with producer Nick Littlemore (Empire of the Sun, PNAU, The Origin of Love) and features spoken-word appearances from legendary filmmaker and cultural icon John Waters, whose sharp and witty interludes add a distinctive narrative layer throughout the album.

MIKA is currently preparing to bring Hyperlove to the stage with his dazzling Spinning Out Tour, launching across North America in spring 2026.

