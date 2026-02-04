.

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 04, 2026 3:21 PM EST
(MAC Media) YNG Martyr is back with a new single and video for "Since You Been Gone," which flips Kelly Clarkson's anthem of female empowerment on its head. Feeling liberated from the bounds of toxic relationships in his life, YNG chants "I'm winning again," over buoyant trap drums as he leaves the past in his rear-view window.

"Since You Been Gone" started in LA last year, with my producer, Reyko, we were messing around in the studio and took Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" and flipped it into something completely different; it's heavy, metallic, bass-loaded, full crowd-energy rage! It's made for jumping, moshing, raging, gym sessions-all of it," YNG Martyr declares.

" The song's pretty simple at its core. It's about cutting a toxic person out of your life and finally killing it again. It's about feeling like yourself again and realizing you're way better off after cutting something out that was holding you back. I honestly didn't think this was going to come out. I posted a snippet in my Discord like "this will probably never drop," and everyone lost their mind and told me I had to release it. They were right"!

YNG Martyr Flips Kelly Clarkson's 'Since You Been Gone' On Its Head

