BLACKPINK Reveal Deadline Track Details

(fcc) BLACKPINK has unveiled the tracklist for its third mini album, DEADLINE, scheduled for release on the 27th. According to YG Entertainment, the five-track album opens with the previously released single "JUMP," followed by the title track "GO," as well as "Me and my," "Champion," and "Fxxxboy."

The release marks BLACKPINK's first full-group project in approximately three years and five months. The album is expected to showcase the group's collective synergy while further expanding its signature sound as one of the world's leading global acts.

YG Entertainment described DEADLINE as an album centered on "irreversible peak moments" and "BLACKPINK at its most radiant in the present," noting that all five tracks were developed over an extended period.

Alongside the tracklist, BLACKPINK released an album poster featuring black sand illuminated by multicolored light and rising smoke, offering visual clues to the album's concept.