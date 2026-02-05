BLACKPINK Reveal Deadline Track Details

(fcc) BLACKPINK has unveiled the tracklist for its third mini album, DEADLINE, scheduled for release on the 27th. According to YG Entertainment, the five-track album opens with the previously released single "JUMP," followed by the title track "GO," as well as "Me and my," "Champion," and "Fxxxboy."
The release marks BLACKPINK's first full-group project in approximately three years and five months. The album is expected to showcase the group's collective synergy while further expanding its signature sound as one of the world's leading global acts.
YG Entertainment described DEADLINE as an album centered on "irreversible peak moments" and "BLACKPINK at its most radiant in the present," noting that all five tracks were developed over an extended period.
Alongside the tracklist, BLACKPINK released an album poster featuring black sand illuminated by multicolored light and rising smoke, offering visual clues to the album's concept.
BLACKPINK recently completed the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR 01 (JUMP)
BLACKPINK Share Concept Teaser For DEADLINE
Blackpink Wrap DEADLINE World Tour In Hong Kong
BLACKPINK Wraps Three Sold-Out Nights at Tokyo Dome
BLACKPINK Confirm Their Return With 'DEADLINE'
02 GO
03 Me and my
04 Champion
05 Fxxxboy
01 (JUMP)
BLACKPINK Share Concept Teaser For DEADLINE
Blackpink Wrap DEADLINE World Tour In Hong Kong
BLACKPINK Wraps Three Sold-Out Nights at Tokyo Dome
BLACKPINK Confirm Their Return With 'DEADLINE'
Slipknot's Lost Album To Finally Be Released- Journey To Rock The Stagecoach Festival- Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Boxsets- Brit Floyd- more
Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off- Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube- Manchester Orchestra- more
Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech- Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour- Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour- more
The 5th Dimension's LaMonte McLemore Dead At 90- Rolling Loud Movie Feat Owen Wilson Coming To Theaters- DaBaby The BE MORE GRATEFUL' Tour- Madonna- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Journey To Rock The Stagecoach Festival
Watch The Amity Affliction's 'House Of Cards' Video
Gogol Bordello Gear Up To Release New Album 'We Mean It, Man!'
Want To Be Skid Row's New Singer? Band Launches Global Search
Bob Marley's Birthday Celebrated By His Son Ziggy With 'Many Mourn For Bob'
Lou Gramm Goes To Rock & Roll High School For Podcast's Latest Episode
Slipknot's Lost Album To Finally Be Released
Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Announce Boxsets