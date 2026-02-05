DaBaby Announces The BE MORE GRATEFUL' Tour

(IC) DaBaby officially announces the 'BE MORE GRATEFUL' Tour, bringing the music and energy from his latest album directly to fans across the country in a run designed to be both intimate and accessible.

In the spirit of gratitude, the tour is built to give day-one supporters a closer connection to DaBaby and the new material, with stops in major markets including Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, among others. Joining DaBaby as supporting acts are Zeddy Will, H3adband and Bri3. Live Nation/Ticketmaster pre-sale begins today at 2 PM ET, while Spotify pre-sale kicks off on Thursday, February 5, at 10 AM ET. Access to general on-sale tickets will start on Friday, February 6, at 10 AM local time.

The tour announcement arrives as momentum around BE MORE GRATEFUL continues to grow. The album's focus track "POP DAT THANG" recently landed on the Billboard Hot 100, marking DaBaby's 54th career entry on the chart. The fast-paced, club-ready anthem, built around high energy and DaBaby's sharp delivery, has quickly become a standout from the project and a clear fan favorite.

Across BE MORE GRATEFUL, DaBaby balances high-energy anthems with more personal records centered around growth, family, and reflection. The album features recent singles, including "DON JULIO LEMONADE," "OUT YA BUSINESS," "LETTER TO MY YN," "DON'T INSULT ME" (feat. Twin) and "PBJT," many of which were paired with powerful music videos that reinforced the album's themes of focus, identity, and accountability.

With more than 25 billion streams worldwide and now 54 Billboard Hot 100 entries, including the chart-topping hit "Rockstar," DaBaby continues to cement his place as one of hip-hop's most consistent hitmakers while evolving creatively.

'BE MORE GRATEFUL' TOUR DATES

03/29/26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

04/01/26 - Dallas, TX - Echo

04/03/26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

04/04/26 - Miami, FL - Revolution Live

04/05/26 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

04/09/26 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

04/12/26 - Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

04/15/26 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

04/19/26 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

04/21/26 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

04/23/26 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

04/24/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

04/29/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

04/30/26 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

05/03/26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

05/06/26 - Denver, CO - Marquis

05/09/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

05/14//26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Related Stories

DaBaby Releases New Album 'BE MORE GRATEFUL'

DaBaby Recruits His Daughter Twin For 'Don't Insult Me' Vidoe

DaBaby Marks His Birthday With 'Out Ya Business' Video

DaBaby Releases Two New Songs

News > DaBaby