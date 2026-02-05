DaBaby Announces The BE MORE GRATEFUL' Tour

(IC) DaBaby officially announces the 'BE MORE GRATEFUL' Tour, bringing the music and energy from his latest album directly to fans across the country in a run designed to be both intimate and accessible.
In the spirit of gratitude, the tour is built to give day-one supporters a closer connection to DaBaby and the new material, with stops in major markets including Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, among others. Joining DaBaby as supporting acts are Zeddy Will, H3adband and Bri3. Live Nation/Ticketmaster pre-sale begins today at 2 PM ET, while Spotify pre-sale kicks off on Thursday, February 5, at 10 AM ET. Access to general on-sale tickets will start on Friday, February 6, at 10 AM local time.
The tour announcement arrives as momentum around BE MORE GRATEFUL continues to grow. The album's focus track "POP DAT THANG" recently landed on the Billboard Hot 100, marking DaBaby's 54th career entry on the chart. The fast-paced, club-ready anthem, built around high energy and DaBaby's sharp delivery, has quickly become a standout from the project and a clear fan favorite.
Across BE MORE GRATEFUL, DaBaby balances high-energy anthems with more personal records centered around growth, family, and reflection. The album features recent singles, including "DON JULIO LEMONADE," "OUT YA BUSINESS," "LETTER TO MY YN," "DON'T INSULT ME" (feat. Twin) and "PBJT," many of which were paired with powerful music videos that reinforced the album's themes of focus, identity, and accountability.
With more than 25 billion streams worldwide and now 54 Billboard Hot 100 entries, including the chart-topping hit "Rockstar," DaBaby continues to cement his place as one of hip-hop's most consistent hitmakers while evolving creatively.
'BE MORE GRATEFUL' TOUR DATES
03/29/26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
04/01/26 - Dallas, TX - Echo
04/03/26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
04/04/26 - Miami, FL - Revolution Live
04/05/26 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
04/09/26 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
04/12/26 - Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore
04/15/26 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
04/19/26 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
04/21/26 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
04/23/26 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
04/24/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
04/29/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
04/30/26 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
05/03/26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
05/06/26 - Denver, CO - Marquis
05/09/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios
05/14//26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
DaBaby Releases New Album 'BE MORE GRATEFUL'
DaBaby Recruits His Daughter Twin For 'Don't Insult Me' Vidoe
DaBaby Marks His Birthday With 'Out Ya Business' Video
Slipknot's Lost Album To Finally Be Released- Journey To Rock The Stagecoach Festival- Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Boxsets- Brit Floyd- more
Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off- Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube- Manchester Orchestra- more
Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech- Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour- Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour- more
The 5th Dimension's LaMonte McLemore Dead At 90- Rolling Loud Movie Feat Owen Wilson Coming To Theaters- DaBaby The BE MORE GRATEFUL' Tour- Madonna- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Journey To Rock The Stagecoach Festival
Watch The Amity Affliction's 'House Of Cards' Video
Gogol Bordello Gear Up To Release New Album 'We Mean It, Man!'
Want To Be Skid Row's New Singer? Band Launches Global Search
Bob Marley's Birthday Celebrated By His Son Ziggy With 'Many Mourn For Bob'
Lou Gramm Goes To Rock & Roll High School For Podcast's Latest Episode
Slipknot's Lost Album To Finally Be Released
Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Announce Boxsets