Jesper Lindell Releases Cover of Dan Penn's 'If Love Was Money'

(Yep Roc Records) Swedish singer/songwriter Jesper Lindell shares his cover of Dan Penn's "If Love Was Money," from his forthcoming album 3614 Jackson Highway, out on CD, LP and digital platforms on March 6 via Yep Roc Records.

In 2024, 30-year old Jesper Lindell took his band The Brunnsvik Sounds on a pilgrimage across the Atlantic to better understand where his favorite music comes from. The destinations were two truly classic studios in particular: Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama and Royal Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. Two days were booked in each studio and they managed to record two albums worth of material in four days. The first album was the life-affirming and powerful declaration of love 3614 Jackson Highway, a tasteful collection of songs originally recorded at Muscle Shoals.

Of the song, Lindell offers, "We had a three-day drive from Boston down to Muscle Shoals, still chasing songs to record. The closer we got to Alabama, the more I realized that I kept coming back to songs written or co-written by Dan Penn. So we started listening to his 1972 solo album, which I hadn't known about before the trip - and I fell in love with it. I could have recorded almost every song on that record, but the last track, 'If Love Was Money,' felt 100% like something me and my band, Brunnsvik Sounds, could really sink into. And we did, didn't we?"

Due to flight delays, the band arrived over a day late and the two full days they had in Muscle Shoals Sound Studio was shortened to a day and a half. But against all odds, everything fell into place once everything was rigged and ready. A kind of creative rush ensued, caused by pent-up energy, joy of playing, jet lag and a general wonder at being in the same studio that had been visited by greats such the Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Duane Allman, Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, Bob Seger, the Staples Singers, Rod Stewart, Leon Russell, Willie Nelson, Cat Stevens and so many more.

"I know some might think it's presumptuous of us to tackle a bunch of immortal songs that already exist in exquisite versions. But to dive deep into the material, to actually play and sing the songs instead of just listening to them-that was an invaluable experience for us, one we learned a lot from. I'm grateful I got to do this and proud of the result," says Lindell.

Born and raised in the small lakeside town of Ludvika, Sweden, Jesper Lindell first came up through the local scene playing soulful rock, roots, and R&B in modest bars and rehearsal rooms, developing a reverence for classic American songwriting and the warm, analog textures of the '60s and '70s. His breakout EP, Little Less Blue, recorded with members of First Aid Kit, revealed a strikingly emotive voice and a natural instinct for blending retro soul with contemporary Americana. Lindell's subsequent albums, including the lush, horn-streaked Twilights and the expansive Before the Sun, cemented his reputation as a craftsman capable of turning personal stories into widescreen, roots-steeped soundscapes. Now a staple of the Scandinavian soul-rock resurgence, he continues to refine a style that feels both vintage and vividly present, echoing influences from Van Morrison to The Band while carving out a world unmistakably his own.

