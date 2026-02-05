Madonna Confessions on a Dance Floor Original Continuous Mix Version Getting Special Release

(align) For the first time ever, the original continuous mix of Madonna's critically acclaimed album Confessions on a Dance Floor (The Silver Collection) will be released on vinyl, available March 27. Pressed on 2LP silver vinyl and carefully adapted to its groundbreaking technical specifications, this highly regarded version preserves the album's nonstop club flow as Madonna intended.
The Silver Collection is a series of limited-edition vinyl reissues celebrating 40 years of Madonna's unmatched and influential career. Additionally, a Madonna.com and Rhino.com exclusive version includes a poster, available the same day. Pre-order here.
Madonna's collaboration with producer Stuart Price transformed her sound into sleek, disco-infused electropop that set the tone for modern dance music. The result was a run of global hit singles, including "Hung Up," "Sorry," "Get Together," and "Jump" - all reached Number 1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart, further cementing Madonna's impact on dance music. Upon its release, the album topped the Billboard 200, remaining in the charts for an impressive 37 weeks and earned Madonna a GRAMMY Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album.
Additionally, The Confessions Tour - Live from London was announced yesterday for Record Store Day 2026. Recorded live at Wembley Arena in August of 2006, this limited-edition release captures 13 tracks, ranging from Confessions on a Dance Floor hits "Hung Up" and "Sorry," to classics "Lucky Star" and "Like A Virgin." This exclusive set features 2LPs on Starburst Pink/Purple Splatter vinyl, available April 18 at participating independent record stores.
Confessions on a Dance Floor (The Silver Collection)
Tracklisting
Side A
1. Hung Up
2. Get Together
3. Sorry
Side B
4. Future Lovers
5. I Love New York
6. Let It Will Be
Side C
7. Forbidden Love
8. Jump
9. How High
Side D
10. Isaac
11. Push
12. Like It or Not
The Confessions Tour - Live from London
Tracklist
Side A
1. Future Lovers / I Feel Love
2. Like A Virgin
3. Jump
Side B
1. Confessions
2. Isaac
3. Sorry
4. Sorry Remix
Side C
1. I Love New York
2. Let It Will Be
3. Music Inferno
Side D
1. Erotica
2. Lucky Star
3. Hung Up
