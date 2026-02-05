Mergui Scores A Hit With '3 Tears' Video

(BT PR) Rising pop artist Mergui has scored over 646,000 views for his music video for "3 Tears". The track marked his first release with Universal Records / REPUBLIC Collective in partnership with Saban Music Partners.

"3 Tears" was written by Mergui, GRAMMY Award-winning Amy Allen (Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Timberlake), and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Phoebe Bridgers). Blending emotional pop sensibilities with modern soul influences, the track builds from hard-hitting verses into a soaring chorus before reaching a symphonic finish. Directed by Lukas Colombo with director of photography Shane Hurlbut, the music video unfolds like a colorful fever dream. Warmly textured scenes evoke the beauty of a relationship's highs before gradually shifting into darker imagery that mirrors its unraveling.

Mergui's signing with Universal Records / REPUBLIC Collective in partnership with Saban Music Partners marks a major milestone in his rapidly ascending career, which has already surpassed over 250 million total streams worldwide. The Collective stands as the most dominant label of the past decade and remains at the forefront of launching and sustaining the world's most impactful hitmakers, as it has been crowned Billboard's #1 label across all metrics for five consecutive years and accounts for 13% of music streaming revenue.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind "3 Tears," Mergui shares: "the song looks at a relationship where emotional vulnerability and insecurity are used to hold things together out of fear of being alone rather than real love. It captures the moment of clarity when that dynamic isn't enough anymore, and putting yourself first means moving on."

2025 marked a breakthrough year for Mergui. His viral hit "LIVING ROOM" with collaborator maryjo amassed over 10 million streams across platforms and inspired more than 50,000 original TikTok videos. He released covers of "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Say Something," the latter of which has earned over 15 million streams across platforms. He gained major sync placements on EA Sports FC 26 for his song "Risk It All" and the cult video game The Sims with "Purple Rose." Additional highlights include the release of "Nothing Gold Can Stay" with Zevia and headlining an intimate acoustic tour presented by Sofar Sounds over the summer. With "3 Tears" marking a powerful new chapter, Mergui is poised to take 2026 by storm.

