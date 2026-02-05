Micah McLaurin Releases 'How Can I' Video

(Press Here) Prolific pop artist and virtuoso pianist Micah McLaurin has released the powerful music video for his soul-baring recent single "How Can I." Symbolizing the turmoil of clinging to who you are, "How Can I" mirrors Micah's own journey of grappling with forgiving his religious parents who repeatedly rejected him for who he is.

Produced by Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Kylie Minogue) and co-written with Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, J Balvin) and Simon Wilcox (Britney Spears, Carly Rae Jepsen, Demi Lovato), "How Can I" was added to Spotify's All New Pop playlist and was featured in Apple Music's New Music Daily and New In Pop. "I hope more people learn not to be so afraid of what they don't understand," shared Micah on the track. "Being human comes in all shapes and shades - we all deserve to be happy and to walk in our own truth."

Micah was highlighted in Spotify Wrapped's Best of Fresh Finds Pop 2025 following the viral success of his Latin-infused single "Remember Me" which was the featured song on Spotify's Obsessed playlist and garnered two official remixes via chart-topping DJs and producers Majestic and Until Dawn that each hit Music Week's Pop Club Chart at #6. Cementing Micah as a club mainstay, both remixes build upon the success of fan favorites "Satisfied" and "Baboom" which reached the Top 10 of Music Week's Pop Club Chart and "Dancing With My Broken Heart" which turns heartache into neon-drenched pure pop joy.

Turning the heads of some of the biggest names in music, Micah's talent and story have led him to collaborate with veteran producers, designers, and creatives including producer duo PhD (Zedd, Kylie Minogue, One Direction), creative director Nicola Formichetti (Lady Gaga), designers such as Zaldy (Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson), and brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Rahul Mishra, Robert Abi Nader, Stephane Rolland, and more.

Related Stories

Micah McLaurin Gets Personal With 'How Can I'

News > Micah McLaurin