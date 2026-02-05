Rolling Loud Movie Feat Owen Wilson Coming To Theaters

(align) Ketchup Entertainment has acquired domestic distribution rights to the feature film "Rolling Loud," produced by Live Nation Studios and American High in collaboration with the globally influential hip-hop festival brand Rolling Loud. Written and directed by Jeremy Garelick, the film is set for a nationwide theatrical release on September 18 in over 2,000 theaters.

An audacious comedy set against the backdrop of the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival, Rolling Loud, blends music, humor and festival-scale spectacle, drawing directly from Live Nation Studios' access to artists, live events, and contemporary music culture.

The film stars Owen Wilson and Matt Rife with appearances from major figures in modern hip-hop, including Ty Dolla $ign, Sexyy Red and Ski Mask The Slump God. Christine Ko, Christian Convery, Jolene and Henry Winkler round out the legendary cast. Set within the high-energy ecosystem of Rolling Loud, the film captures the collisions between artists, fans and fun that define festival culture today.

"Rolling Loud is a bold, unapologetic comedy with real cultural credibility," said Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment. "Live Nation Studios brings unmatched access and authenticity to the project, and we see this as a true event-driven theatrical release that connects music culture and cinema."

"Live music and festivals are one of the most powerful cultural engines of our time - creating connection, energy and memories," said Ryan Kroft, Head of Film & TV, Live Nation Studios. "With Rolling Loud, Live Nation Studios brings that live-music pulse- infused with comedy- off the stage and into cinemas. We're happy to partner with Ketchup Entertainment to share this story with audiences across the nation."

"Hip-hop has always driven culture forward, and Rolling Loud was built to reflect that energy on the ground," said Matt Zingler, Co-Founder of Rolling Loud. "This film is a celebration of the community, creativity, and unpredictability that defines the festival experience. Seeing it come to life on the big screen with partners like Live Nation Studios, American High and Ketchup Entertainment is a full-circle moment for the brand."

"Rolling Loud was sparked by a chaotic real-life moment when I briefly lost my son at a music festival - an experience that was filled with anxiety, fear, and absurdity. This became a great party story and now a fun, ridiculous comedy that we're incredibly excited to bring to theater audiences with our partners at Live Nation Studios and Ketchup Entertainment," said Garelick, known for his work on The Break-Up, The Hangover, The Wedding Ringer, Murder Mystery 2, and over twenty American High productions.

Executive Producers include Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino for Live Nation Studios, Pasquale Rotella of Insomniac and Matt Zingler of Rolling Loud; producers include Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps for American High, as well as Doug Banker and Stella Bulochnikov. Matt Rife and Christina Shams are also Executive Producers. Casting executives are Mary Vernieu and Findley Davidson for Betty Mae, Inc.

Rolling Loud has grown into the largest hip-hop festival brand globally, hosting sold-out events across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, while generating billions of impressions annually across live attendance, streaming, and social platforms. Through Live Nation Studios, the brand continues expanding into premium film and television storytelling.

The acquisition further reinforces Ketchup Entertainment's strategy of backing culturally relevant, audience-forward theatrical releases, particularly those that resonate with younger, music-driven audiences.

Rolling Loud opens in theaters nationwide September 18.

