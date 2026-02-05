TOMORA (The Chemical Brothers' Tom Rowlands and AURORA) Share Video From Debut Album

(IC) TOMORA, the new duo of The Chemical Brothers' Tom Rowlands and AURORA, have announced their debut album, COME CLOSER, out April 17th via Capitol Records. Today, TOMORA release the album's title track alongside its official video.

The 12-track album will be available digitally to stream and download, as well as physically via CD, standard black vinyl LP, and a limited-edition colour vinyl LP. Of the announcement, TOMORA says: "This is our album 'COME CLOSER,' it is everything we dreamt of. We made it without obligation or expectation, just a joy in creation. It's the sound where we meet, the landing zone of our musical escape pods. It is a special place to us. We hope you dig it as much as we do."

At first, speculation was rife as to who (or what) the mysterious TOMORA was, after the name appeared on the Coachella 2026 Festival line-up poster with no additional information. TOMORA's first transmission arrived in the form of their debut single "RING THE ALARM," a December track which was met with critical acclaim from the likes of SPIN, Brooklyn Vegan, and Stereogum, who praised the track as "a high-octane build... urgent vocal swirls... the track lives right at the edge, seesawing between euphoria and panic." DJ Mag also highlighted the track's "intense bass and beat oscillations capped with an infectious vocal hook."

DJ support for "RING THE ALARM" came with the likes of Erol Alkan, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and many more, and it was released on a very limited and collectible white label vinyl, backed with "THE THING" - a tender track which showed a glimpse of the beautiful downtempo tracks that the band have created for COME CLOSER.

COME CLOSER is less about two separate artists finding a fertile middle ground and more the sound of a tenacious duo connecting in the studio and hitting massive creative peaks together. Across the twelve-track album, Tom and AURORA build their own unique space - somewhere they can produce the kind of magic and electricity that comes from flicking through a perfect record collection, flowing from the wigged-out psychedelia of the 1960s to the super-futurism of sounds imagined for the 2060s.

With COME CLOSER, Tom and AURORA have created something authentically their own. In a world increasingly shaped by algorithms, this music sounds like two innovative artists bouncing ever more ambitious and ever more brilliant ideas off each other to see how far they can go. Dancefloors and festival fields across the globe are about to find out, too. COME CLOSER: TOMORA is here.

COME CLOSER Tracklist

1. "PLEASE"

2. "COME CLOSER"

3. "A BOY LIKE YOU"

4. "RING THE ALARM"

5. "MY BABY"

6. "HAVE YOU SEEN ME DANCE ALONE?"

7. "SOMEWHERE ELSE"

8. "I DRINK THE LIGHT"

9. "WAVELENGTHS"

10. "SIDE BY SIDE"

11. "THE THING"

12. "IN A MINUTE"

