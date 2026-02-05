Watch K Camp's 'Come Back Home' Video

(The Forefront Group) K Camp keeps his momentum high with the release of the official video for his fan-favorite track "Come Back Home." Joined by Jacquees, the dramatic visual arrives as a fitting gift to fans ahead of Valentine's Day, underscoring K CAMP's impassioned yet relatable bars.

The video, directed by Bobby Lee Palmer, captures a relationship that has run its course. In a remarkable display of vulnerability, CAMP conjures images of where arguments take us. As the drama unfolds, the dizzying toll of a toxic romance often drives couples into separation. Instead of calling it quits and going their separate ways, CAMP urges his significant other to come back home for the sake of love.

"Come Back Home" has proven to be a highlight from KISS 6 - K CAMP's most-streamed album, and the sixth installment of his acclaimed anthology series. The single stands tall as it recently broke the top 20 on the Urban Radio chart (#19), and still climbing.

K CAMP has been on tear over the last year, starting with his aforementioned album, and the equally attuned deluxe version, KISS 6 (Deluxe). The deluxe breathed new life into the lauded original and propelled CAMP further into the spotlight. He was also honored with his own day, aptly titled K Camp Day on September 28, during the final leg of his sold-out, 27-city North American tour in support of KISS 6.

Adding to the excitement, K CAMP just announced a live performance with Jacquees, taking place February 12, 2026 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

