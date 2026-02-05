ZAYN Announces The KONNAKOL Tour

(Mercury) ZAYN returns to the global stage with his largest solo tour to date, The KONNAKOL Tour, marking his first time headlining arenas and stadiums across North America, South America, Mexico and the UK.

Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 31-date run, kicks off on May 12, 2026 in Manchester, UK at AO Arena making stops across the globe in London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, and more before concluding on Friday, November 20 in Miami, FL at Kaseya Center.

The announcement builds on recent momentum for ZAYN, who just wrapped his first-ever Las Vegas residency, where he debuted and teased unreleased material from KONNAKOL, a preview that left fans and critics buzzing. Full tour routing below.

Earlier this week ZAYN announced his fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, which will be released on April 17, 2026 and is available for pre-order now. KONNAKOL is ZAYN's most culturally inspired project to date. The pop-forward album expands on the sound fans first heard on his record breaking debut studio album, Mind of Mine. Additionally, the lead single from the record will arrive this Friday, February 6, titled "Die For Me."

THE KONNAKOL TOUR DATES

Tue May 12 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Sat May 16 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Tue May 19 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sat May 23 - London, UK - The O2

Sun Jun 14 - Monterrey, MX - Estadio Banorte

Wed Jun 17 - Guadalajara, MX - Arena VFG

Sat Jun 20 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Jul 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon Jul 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Thu Jul 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Fri Jul 24 - St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

Mon Jul 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tue Jul 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri Jul 31 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Mon Aug 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center

Tue Aug 25 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Fri Aug 28 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 1 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Wed Sep 2 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sat Sep 5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Oct 2 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena

Tue Oct 6 - Buenos Aires, AR - Movistar Arena

Sat Oct 10 - São Paulo, BR - Allianz Parque

Wed Oct 14 - Lima, PE - Costa 21

Sat Nov 7 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Sun Nov 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Wed Nov 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Thu Nov 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sun Nov 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Nov 19 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Fri Nov 20 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

