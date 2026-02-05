ZAYN Announces The KONNAKOL Tour

(Mercury) ZAYN returns to the global stage with his largest solo tour to date, The KONNAKOL Tour, marking his first time headlining arenas and stadiums across North America, South America, Mexico and the UK.
Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 31-date run, kicks off on May 12, 2026 in Manchester, UK at AO Arena making stops across the globe in London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, and more before concluding on Friday, November 20 in Miami, FL at Kaseya Center.
The announcement builds on recent momentum for ZAYN, who just wrapped his first-ever Las Vegas residency, where he debuted and teased unreleased material from KONNAKOL, a preview that left fans and critics buzzing. Full tour routing below.
Earlier this week ZAYN announced his fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, which will be released on April 17, 2026 and is available for pre-order now. KONNAKOL is ZAYN's most culturally inspired project to date. The pop-forward album expands on the sound fans first heard on his record breaking debut studio album, Mind of Mine. Additionally, the lead single from the record will arrive this Friday, February 6, titled "Die For Me."
THE KONNAKOL TOUR DATES
Tue May 12 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Sat May 16 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Tue May 19 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Sat May 23 - London, UK - The O2
Sun Jun 14 - Monterrey, MX - Estadio Banorte
Wed Jun 17 - Guadalajara, MX - Arena VFG
Sat Jun 20 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Jul 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
Mon Jul 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Thu Jul 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Fri Jul 24 - St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena
Mon Jul 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Tue Jul 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fri Jul 31 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Mon Aug 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
Tue Aug 25 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Fri Aug 28 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
Tue Sep 1 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Wed Sep 2 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sat Sep 5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Oct 2 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena
Tue Oct 6 - Buenos Aires, AR - Movistar Arena
Sat Oct 10 - São Paulo, BR - Allianz Parque
Wed Oct 14 - Lima, PE - Costa 21
Sat Nov 7 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Sun Nov 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Wed Nov 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Thu Nov 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sun Nov 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Thu Nov 19 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Fri Nov 20 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
ZAYN Announces New Album 'KONNAKOL'
Zayn Debuts New Single 'Die For Me' At Park MGM Las Vegas Residency
Jisoo And Zayn Share New Duet 'Eyes Closed'
ZAYN Launching Las Vegas Residency
Slipknot's Lost Album To Finally Be Released- Journey To Rock The Stagecoach Festival- Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Boxsets- Brit Floyd- more
Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off- Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube- Manchester Orchestra- more
Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech- Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour- Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour- more
The 5th Dimension's LaMonte McLemore Dead At 90- Rolling Loud Movie Feat Owen Wilson Coming To Theaters- DaBaby The BE MORE GRATEFUL' Tour- Madonna- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Journey To Rock The Stagecoach Festival
Watch The Amity Affliction's 'House Of Cards' Video
Gogol Bordello Gear Up To Release New Album 'We Mean It, Man!'
Want To Be Skid Row's New Singer? Band Launches Global Search
Bob Marley's Birthday Celebrated By His Son Ziggy With 'Many Mourn For Bob'
Lou Gramm Goes To Rock & Roll High School For Podcast's Latest Episode
Slipknot's Lost Album To Finally Be Released
Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Announce Boxsets