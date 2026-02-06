BTS Announce The City Arirang Seoul

(fcc) BTS announce 'BTS The City Arirang Seoul' (hereafter 'THE CITY SEOUL'), set to run in Korea from March 20 to April 12. The news came on the heels of the announcement of their fifth full-length album ARIRANG and the 'BTS Comeback Live: ARIRANG,' a comeback live performance to be held at Gwanghwamun Square in partnership with Netflix.
The project will unfold across Seoul, featuring experiential content that blends music and media, alongside installations designed to harmonize with the cityscape. Through this massive scale project, BTS is set to transform the entire city of Seoul into a riveting cultural experience.
On the day of the album release on March 20, major Seoul landmarks such as Sungnyemun and N Seoul Tower will be illuminated with media façades. By adding modern media art to cultural heritage sites like Sungnyemun, 'THE CITY SEOUL' project will create iconic scenes where tradition and the present coexist, introducing the value of Korea's cultural heritage to a global audience.
At Yeouido Hangang Park, a lounge-style program will run through March 22, inviting visitors to gather, share, and enjoy BTS's music together. In April, installations will spread across Seoul, transforming stone walls, stairways, and tree-lined streets into exhibition-like spaces. BTS' song lyrics will be brought to life through media installations featuring light and video.
BIGHIT MUSIC stated, "During 'THE CITY SEOUL', we worked in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to design programs that allow both tourists and citizens visiting Seoul to experience the culture and art of Korea while celebrating BTS' return in a multi-dimensional way. We have also prepared partnership events across various sectors, including F&B and mobility."
BTS previously showcased a massively successful 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY - LAS VEGAS' in April 2022 in Las Vegas, and 'BTS Detailed schedules and program for 'THE CITY SEOUL' will be announced at a later date via the BTS channel on the global superfan platform Weverse. 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SEOUL' will launch in Seoul and is planned to roll out sequentially across major cities around the world.
Netflix To Livestream BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE ARIRANG Concert
BTS Sells Out North America And European Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour
BTS Reveals New Album Title Arirang
BTS Reveal Routing For 2026-2027 World Tour
Detailed schedules and program for 'THE CITY SEOUL' will be announced at a later date via the BTS channel on the global superfan platform Weverse. 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SEOUL' will launch in Seoul and is planned to roll out sequentially across major cities around the world.
Netflix To Livestream BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE ARIRANG Concert
BTS Sells Out North America And European Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour
BTS Reveals New Album Title Arirang
BTS Reveal Routing For 2026-2027 World Tour
Cliff Burton Day In Late Metallica Legends' Hometown To Be Livestreamed- Hear Eric Clapton And Chaka Kahn Rock BB King's 'The Thrill Is Gone'- more
Slipknot's Lost Album To Finally Be Released- Journey To Rock The Stagecoach Festival- Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Boxsets- Brit Floyd- more
Hear Chase Rice And Ashland Craft Duet 'Mamma Don't Pray Like She Used To'- Megan Moroney Shares 'Cloud 9' Title Song- more
Blacklite District Announces New Album- BTS Announce The City Arirang Seoul- Watch ZAYN's 'Die For Me' Video- Nick Jonas Shares 'Gut Punch' Video- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Cliff Burton Day In Late Metallica Legends' Hometown To Be Livestreamed
Hear Eric Clapton And Chaka Kahn Rock BB King's 'The Thrill Is Gone'
The Boxer Rebellion Reveal 'Hidden Meanings' Video
Karnivool Stream New Album 'In Verses'
Paul McCartney: Man on the Run Soundtrack Announced
Hear The Warning's New Collab With Carin Leon For 'Love To Be Loved'
Puscifer Get Animated For 'Bad Wolf' Video
Singled Out: Matthew Ryan Jacobs' Never Tear Us Apart (INXS cover)