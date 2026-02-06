BTS Announce The City Arirang Seoul

(fcc) BTS announce 'BTS The City Arirang Seoul' (hereafter 'THE CITY SEOUL'), set to run in Korea from March 20 to April 12. The news came on the heels of the announcement of their fifth full-length album ARIRANG and the 'BTS Comeback Live: ARIRANG,' a comeback live performance to be held at Gwanghwamun Square in partnership with Netflix.

The project will unfold across Seoul, featuring experiential content that blends music and media, alongside installations designed to harmonize with the cityscape. Through this massive scale project, BTS is set to transform the entire city of Seoul into a riveting cultural experience.

On the day of the album release on March 20, major Seoul landmarks such as Sungnyemun and N Seoul Tower will be illuminated with media façades. By adding modern media art to cultural heritage sites like Sungnyemun, 'THE CITY SEOUL' project will create iconic scenes where tradition and the present coexist, introducing the value of Korea's cultural heritage to a global audience.

At Yeouido Hangang Park, a lounge-style program will run through March 22, inviting visitors to gather, share, and enjoy BTS's music together. In April, installations will spread across Seoul, transforming stone walls, stairways, and tree-lined streets into exhibition-like spaces. BTS' song lyrics will be brought to life through media installations featuring light and video.

BIGHIT MUSIC stated, "During 'THE CITY SEOUL', we worked in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to design programs that allow both tourists and citizens visiting Seoul to experience the culture and art of Korea while celebrating BTS' return in a multi-dimensional way. We have also prepared partnership events across various sectors, including F&B and mobility."