Hear Bryant Barnes' Cover Of 'Don't Dream It's Over' From GOAT Soundtrack

(Mercury) Rising alternative R&B singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Bryant Barnes shares his cover of the Crowded House classic "Don't Dream It's Over" as the latest single from the GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.The Soundtrack lands next Friday February 13 in tandem with the opening of GOAT in theaters nationwide.

Barnes channels the essence of the timeless 1986 hit, bringing real reverence to his rendition. At the same time, he leans into the familiar soundscape with a fresh energy and raw feeling, as the song appears during one of the film's most poignant moments. His vocals echo through strains of loose electric guitar and sparse beat-craft, and he really takes flight on the hook, "Hey now, hey now, don't dream it's over."

It follows the first single "I'm Good" featuring Jelly Roll who makes his vocal acting debut in the film as the character "Grizz." From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, GOAT is a high-energy original action-comedy that delivers big laughs and an even bigger heart set in an all-animal world.

GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features a bold, genre-spanning lineup including Ayra Starr, Bryant Barnes, Chris Patrick, CORTIS, FLO, Jelly Roll, Joey Valence & Brae, Jon Bellion, KAIRO, KOLE, Lil Naay, Natania, PartyOf2, Quinn XCII, Russ, Trueno, and members of the GOAT cast. The soundtrack delivers a high-energy, emotionally driven musical experience that complements the ambitious storytelling of the Sony Pictures Animation feature.

Curated by Mercury Records, GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack underscores the label's continued commitment to pairing bold cinematic moments with equally compelling music, amplifying the film's emotional depth, intensity, and cultural resonance.

IG: @goatmovieofficial // X: @the_goat_movie // FB: @goatmovieofficial // TT:@goatmovieofficial

GOAT ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK - TRACKLIST

V.I.C. - Overtime

Jelly Roll - I'm Good

Quinn XCII - Best Day

FLO - Mamacitas

Joey Valence & Brae - Hooligang

Chris Patrick - Alley Oop

PartyOf2 - CRAZY

GOAT Cast / Gregory Fletcher - Goat Tears

Russ & SosoCamo - WYA

Trueno - Grandmaster

GOAT Cast / Jasper Ross - That's My Squad

KAIRO - Meets the Eye

Bryant Barnes - Don't Dream It's Over

CORTIS - Mention Me

Jon Bellion & Ayra Starr - Brought the Family

Lil Naay - Afro (Bonus Track)

KOLE & Natania - World Go Round

Related Stories

Bryant Barnes Launching North American Tour

Stream Bryant Barnes' New Ballad 'Why Can't You'

Bryant Barnes Shares From The Block Performance Of 'Is This Love To You'

News > Bryant Barnes