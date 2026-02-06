Nick Jonas Shares 'Gut Punch' Video As 'Sunday Best' Album Arrives

(Republic) Golden Globe and GRAMMY-nominated recording artist, songwriter, actor, and producer Nick Jonas proudly presents his brand new solo album, Sunday Best, out today via Republic Records. Spanning 11 tracks, Sunday Best marks Jonas' first solo project in nearly five years and showcases him in a deeply open, introspective, and creatively renewed chapter. Stream it here

To celebrate the album release, Jonas unveils the official music video for his fan favorite single, "Gut Punch," offering a powerful visual companion to one of his most personal releases to date. The video is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anthony Mandler, marking a striking collaboration that brings the emotional core of the song vividly to life.

At the center of the video is a surprising and symbolic character: a puppet named "Jick Nonas," who embodies Jonas' inner dialogue, the voice of self-doubt and self-criticism that often accompanies moments of vulnerability and personal growth. Throughout the video, Jick serves as both antagonist and mirror, representing the internal battles many face but rarely see portrayed so directly. Blending cinematic storytelling with surreal and emotional moments, the video visually explores the tension between self-perception and reality, reinforcing the song's themes of introspection and confronting the ways we can sometimes be hardest on ourselves.

Last night, fans in New York rang in the album's release with Jonas at an intimate underplay show at Irving Plaza, as he took the stage to debut brand new songs off of Sunday Best live for the very first time, as well as perform some of his career-highlight solo releases from over the last 15 years. Up next, he'll perform back-to-back album release shows tomorrow night in Los Angeles at Blue Note.

On Sunday Best, Jonas dives deeper than ever before, drawing from important life chapters, both celebratory and challenging, that he's faced over the past two years and the new perspective he's gained as both a husband and father. Through unguarded storytelling and vulnerable moments he has never previously shared publicly, the album offers listeners an intimate look into his world and explores honesty, growth, and rediscovery.

Sonically, Jonas draws inspiration from his musical roots and early years singing in church choirs, infusing the record with the warmth and spirit of musical influences from both his childhood and adult life. Sunday Best features vivid lyricism, rich and soulful arrangements, and warmly layered instrumentation that highlight his most emotionally resonant work to date.

"I'm so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years. And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making." - Nick Jonas on Sunday Best

