Watch Sombr's 'Homewrecker' Video

(Warner) Following a standout debut performance at the 68th annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, SOMBR shares a brand new single, titled "Homewrecker" (Warner Records), his first release since his critically acclaimed, chart-topping 2025 debut album I Barely Know Her. Written and co-produced by the GRAMMY nominated multi-hyphenated artist, "Homewrecker" arrives with an official music video starring Quenlin Blackwell and Milo Manheim.

Directed by Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Laufey), the "Homewrecker" music video brings the song's relatably messy feelings to life. In the visual, SOMBR and Blackwell, cast in a Western film helmed by a short-tempered director played by Manheim, we see tensions rise and the lines between pretend and real life blurred - leading to a high-noon-style western showdown.

Once again, SOMBR is the sole writer and co-producer of his latest song, underscoring the weight of this talent. In addition to his Best New Artist GRAMMY nomination, he's currently up for two prestigious BRIT Awards: International Artist of the Year, and International Song of the Year for "undressed." Meanwhile, "back to friends" has claimed the #1 spot at Top 40 Radio.

In November, SOMBR made his Saturday Night Live debut, where he played "12 to 12" and "back to friends." That appearance landed between sold-out tours across North America - with most venues being upgraded - and Australia/New Zealand. Next week, he embarks on a sold-out UK/EU run before returning stateside for Coachella. See below for all upcoming dates.

I Barely Know Her was written entirely by SOMBR and co-produced by him alongside the legendary Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, The Replacements). A New York City native raised on the Lower East Side, he started making songs in his bedroom while studying classical music at LaGuardia High School. His 2022 song "Caroline" took the internet by storm, and he's since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to over 400 million monthly streams across platforms. Now based in Los Angeles, SOMBR continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music, which remains self-written and co-produced.

2026 UK/EU TOUR DATES

February 10-Annexet-Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT

February 11-KB Hallen-Copenhagen, Denmark - SOLD OUT

February 13-Inselpark Arena-Hamburg, Germany - SOLD OUT

February 15-Stodola-Warsaw, Poland - SOLD OUT

February 16-Forum Karlin-Prague, Czech Republic - SOLD OUT

February 18-Gasometer-Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

February 19-Tonhalle-Munich, Germany - SOLD OUT

February 20-Halle 622-Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT

February 22-Alcatraz-Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

February 24-Riviera-Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUT

February 25-Razzmatazz-Barcelona, Spain - SOLD OUT

February 27-Salle Pleyel-Paris, France - SOLD OUT

March 1-Salle Pleyel-Paris, France - SOLD OUT

March 2-AFAS Live-Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

March 4-Columbiahalle-Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT

March 5-Palladium-Cologne, Germany - SOLD OUT

March 6-AB-Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT

March 8-O2 Academy Brixton-London, UK - SOLD OUT

March 9-O2 Academy Brixton-London, UK - SOLD OUT

March 10-O2 Academy Brixton-London, UK - SOLD OUT

March 12-Academy-Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

March 13-O2 Academy-Birmingham, UK - SOLD OUT

March 15-O2 Academy-Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT

March 16-3Arena-Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT

2026 FESTIVAL DATES

April 10-12-Coachella (Weekend One)-Indio, CA

April 17-19-Coachella (Weekend Two)-Indio, CA

May 24-Bottlerock Napa Valley-Napa, CA

August 11-Sziget Festival-Budapest, Hungary

August 12-15-Øyafestivalen-Oslo, Norway

August 29-Reading Festival-Reading, UK

September 12-Sommo Festival-New Glasgow, NS

