Watch ZAYN's 'Die For Me' Video

(Mercury) Multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN has released his highly anticipated new single, "Die For Me," out now via Mercury Records .

The track sees him make his long-awaited return to his pop R&B roots and is accompanied by the official music video. Conceptualized by ZAYN and directed by Frank Borin and Ivanna Borin, the video follows ZAYN through a series of visually distinct environmental elements that complement the mood and themes of the song.

Earlier this week ZAYN announced his fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, which will be released on April 17, 2026 and is available for pre-order now. KONNAKOL is ZAYN's most culturally inspired project to date. The pop-forward album expands on the sound fans first heard on his record breaking debut studio album, Mind of Mine. The snow leopard, a profound symbol in South Asia, on the album art showcases how deeply his heritage has inspired the record. Fans first saw the snow leopard imagery at the end of each Las Vegas concert, and now the album artwork brings the Easter egg full circle.

The single release marks an exciting week of announcements for ZAYN as just yesterday, he announced his largest tour to date - The Konnakol Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 31-date run, kicks off on May 12, 2026 in Manchester, UK at AO Arena making stops across the globe in London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, and more before concluding on Friday, November 20 in Miami, FL at Kaseya Center. The announcement builds on recent momentum for ZAYN, who just wrapped his first-ever Las Vegas residency, where he debuted and teased unreleased material from KONNAKOL, a preview that left fans and critics buzzing.

