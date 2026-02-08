Charlie Puth Shares 'Cry' Feat Kenny G Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

(HRPR) Ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance in San Francisco this weekend, internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum and award-winning artist, producer, musician and songwriter Charlie Puth releases his new single, "Cry," featuring the legendary Kenny G on saxophone.
Written as a reflection on lessons learned from family, growth, and navigating life's pressures, "Cry" encourages listeners to embrace emotion rather than suppress it. Anchored by the lyric "It's not for nothing, feeling something - you know everybody cries," the song highlights the strength found in vulnerability.
"'Cry' is about allowing yourself to feel things fully," says Puth. "I grew up watching people I admire carry emotional weight quietly. This song is a reminder that expressing emotion is not weakness - it's human, and sometimes it's exactly what helps you grow."
The single is the third song released from his highly anticipated forthcoming studio album Whatever's Clever!, out on March 27. This weekend, Puth takes the world stage at the Super Bowl in San Francisco to perform a special rendition of the national anthem, then on April 22, he will begin in Whatever's Clever! World Tour in North America at the Viejas Arena in San Diego. Bringing his A+ band on the road with him, together they will be performing hits old and new across 34-dates in North America before venturing to Europe and the United Kingdom this summer.
2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
04/22 - Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA
04/24 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
04/25 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA
04/28 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
04/29 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA
05/01 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA
05/03 - WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field - Seattle, WA
05/05 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC
05/07 - Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR
05/09 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT
05/10 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO
05/13 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO
05/15 - Rosemont Theatre - Rosemont, IL
05/16 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN
05/19 - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI
05/20 - TD Coliseum - Hamilton, ON
05/22 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
05/23 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT
05/26 - EagleBank Arena - Fairfax, VA
05/29 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
05/30 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ
06/01 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
06/03 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA
06/05 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL
06/06 - Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL
06/09 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN
06/11 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
06/12 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX
06/13 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX
2026 EUROPEAN & U.K. TOUR DATES
06/27 - Tinderbox - Odense, Denmark*
06/30 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, Sweden
07/01 - Allas Live - Helsinki, Finland
07/03 - Stavern Festival - Larvik, Norway*
07/05 - Stadtpark Open Air - Hamburg, Germany
07/06 - myticket Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
07/08 - Barts Festival - Barcelona, Spain*
07/09 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain*
07/13 - Olympia - Paris, France
07/15 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK
07/18 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
07/19 - Iveagh Gardens - Dublin, Ireland
07/21 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK
07/22 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK
07/24 - Anfiteatro di Pompei - Pompei, Italy
07/25 - Villa Erba - Cernobbio, Italy
07/27 - Budapest Park - Budapest, Hungary
07/28 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czechia
07/30 - Progresja Summer Stage - Warsaw, Poland
*Festival appearance
