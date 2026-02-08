Hear Tame Impala's 'Dracula (JENNIE Remix)'

(Columbia) Late last year, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) released his fifth full-length album, Deadbeat via Columbia Records. On it, Parker sculpted a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations as a vehicle for some of his most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date, including the breakout hit "Dracula."

He now shares the "Dracula (JENNIE Remix)." The global superstar, fresh off of her triumphant solo album Ruby, lends her signature voice. The song travelled all the way to Korea and came back reborn.

After releasing Deadbeat, Parker scored a GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for the single "End Of Summer" (the only track eligible for the 2026 GRAMMYS) and won the category at last week's event. He also picked up a BRIT Award nomination for International Group of the Year. Tame Impala has had 5 career GRAMMY nominations and now two wins, and has racked up three BRIT Award nominations and a win throughout his career.

Tame Impala will head out on a major UK and European tour beginning April 4th. A full list of tour dates is below. The remix coincides with the original song hitting #1 for the first time at Alt Radio this week.

Tame Impala Tour Dates

4/4 - Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota - Porto, Portugal

4/5 - MEO Arena - Lisbon, Portugal

4/7 - Movistar Arena - Madrid, Spain

4/8 - Palau Sant Jordi - Barcelona, Spain

4/10 - LDLC Arena - Lyon, France

4/12 - Inalpi Arena - Turin, Italy

4/13 - Unipol Arena - Bologna, Italy

4/14 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

4/16 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

4/18 - PreZero Arena - Gliwice, Poland

4/20 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czechia

4/23 - Barclays Arena - Hamburg, Germany

4/25 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

4/26 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

4/27 - Unity Arena - Oslo, Norway

4/29 - Uber Arena - Berlin, Germany

4/30 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

5/1 - PSD Bank Dome - Dusseldorf, Germany

5/3 - Accor Arena - Paris, France

5/4 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

5/5 - AFAS Dome - Antwerp, Belgium

5/7 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom

5/8 - Co-op Live Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

5/9 - Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

5/11 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

5/13 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

