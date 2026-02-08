Hear Whitney Whitney's New Single 'A Man Written By A Woman'

(AR) Whitney Whitney returns today with a powerful vocal performance on her new single, "A Man Written By a Woman," available now via Atlantic Records. Produced by RISC (Pink Pantheress, KATSEYE, Mimi Webb) and Noah Conrad (Chappell Roan, Conan Gray, ROLE MODEL), and co-written with Cleo Tighe (Kehlani, ROSE, Charli xcx), the cinematic pop track heralds an exciting year ahead for the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter.

'A Man Written By a Woman' is one of my favorite songs on the project," says Whitney Whitney. "One day I heard this phrase 'a man written by a woman,' and it was a moment of shock because I was like 'wait, yes! This is what I need, but it doesn't exist!' I took it into the studio the next day, and Cleo and I just word-dumped feelings around this phenomenon while the producers RISC and Noah nerded away on sick sounds and chords.

"This one sticks out to me because of how real it sounds and how much time we spent on it. I wanted to go for a bit of 'dad rock' sound to mix with the realness of the lyrics. It took longer than the others as we rewrote the verses like six times and went back and forth on the tempo, too. Please enjoy!"

