Hunxho Releases New Surprise Project 'Not One Of Them'

(Atlantic) Rolling into 2026 ready to level up even higher, East Atlanta rapper Hunxho surprises fans with the release of a brand new project, Not One Of Them, out now via 300 Entertainment.

Marking his third full-length release in under twelve months, the 12-track body of work is a bold statement of his relentless drive and evolving artistry. The project is powered by production from OZ, Murda Beatz, DYKrazy, Willafool, GoGrizz, and Money Musik.

Opening with "Life Been Hard," he sets the tone immediately, offering a vulnerable look at the silent battles he's been facing. Among the standout moments, he links with Chicago multiplatinum star G Herbo on the single "Stone Cold," while tracks like "Free 30" and the title cut double down on his confidence, authenticity, and refusal to be boxed in. With the emotional "Your Artist," Hunxho delivers a message of perseverance, proving once again with Not One Of Them, that he's entering 2026 sharper than ever.

The release finds Hunxho fully locked into his Atlanta roots; raw, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Stepping away from the For Her era, Not One of Them delivers gritty, street heavy records that reflect on his past and the realities that shaped him. It speaks directly to his day one listeners, tapping back into the energy that built his foundation, while pushing the sound forward. A street rooted statement that keeps his momentum moving and sets the tone for the year ahead.

He paved the way for the project with "Free Da Press." It has already reeled in half-a-million streams. Plugged by VIBE and more, HotNewHipHop praised, "The artist comes through with a solid as ever performance that really captures everything he is feeling."

Hunxho continues his relentless consistency, dropping this surprise release fresh off the deluxe edition of For Her 2, featuring 21 Savage and Karri, with no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Listen here.

