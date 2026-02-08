ILLENIUM Delivers New Album 'Odyssey'

(RR) GRAMMY-nominated electronic artist ILLENIUM has released his highly anticipated album ODYSSEY, which includes standout features from Ellie Goulding, Kid Cudi, Zeds Dead, Bring Me The Horizon and more. Get it here via Republic Records.
Leading into its release with a string of singles, highlighted by the iHeartRadio Music Awards "Best Dance Song of the Year" nominated "In My Arms" featuring HAYLA, ODYSSEY marks the triumphant arrival of ILLENIUM's sixth studio album. Focus track, "Don't Want Your Love" puts Ellie Goulding's signature vocals at the forefront accompanied by ILLENIUM's hard-hitting production, while elsewhere we find the DJ titan wave in and out of subgenres and artist features to create a cohesive throughline that takes listeners on a powerful sonic journey.
"I'm so excited that my album, ODYSSEY, is finally out," says ILLENIUM. "So much went into creating this project. This album wouldn't exist without the incredible artists who helped shape it. Every collaboration played a role in bringing it to life. This really is a shared journey, and I'm grateful to finally put it out into the world. Love you guys"
About "Don't Want You Love," Ellie Goulding shares, "ILLENIUM has a really strong emotional sensibility in his music, and this song felt like a natural meeting point for us. It came together very organically, and I'm excited for people to hear it."
To celebrate, ILLENIUM performed an album release show at Pier 80 Warehouse in San Francisco last night where he debuted new songs to fans before the official drop.
