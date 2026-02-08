Kevian Kraemer Returns With 'You Woke Me Up'

(Atlantic) Kevian Kraemer kickstarts his next creative chapter with his emotionally charged and evocative new single titled "you woke me up," out now via Atlantic Records. Co-written by Kraemer and produced alongside collaborators, Michael Kamerman and Dan Rufolo, the new song layers ethereal electric guitar transmissions between steady beat-craft and marks the first musical offering from the buzzing singer-songwriter this year.

"'you woke me up' stems from a situation where my lack of awareness and communication hurt someone that I deeply care about and myself," Kraemer shares. "It's about growing and understanding that I need to be more intentional in my relationships with people, especially romantic ones. This song is bold, loud, and I wouldn't want the start of 2026 to be any other way."

Arriving on the heels of his latest release, "wannabe!," which gained palpable traction on socials and streaming platforms alike, the new song builds upon a massive 2025 for Kraemer. Beyond being named one of PEOPLE's "Talented Emerging Artists," last year saw him embark on his first-ever headline run-The Jersey or Mars Tour-performing to sold-out crowds across the country, packing a secret show at New York City's Jean's, and delivering a standout performance on Audiotree Live.

Prior, "Tan Lines" quickly surged on social media. Ones To Watch raved, "The single, a vibrant ode to summer romance, weaves together candid storytelling and captivating pop melodies, solidifying his position as one of the scene's most promising new talents." The Honey Pop professed, "'Tan Lines' is a perfect introduction to the world of Kevian Kraemer music. But it barely scratches the surface. If 'Tan Lines' highlights the serenity of summer, the rest of his discography feels like one endless summer." Sweety High assured, "He's keeping the momentum going with the release of his breezy new single, 'Tan Lines,' beautifully capturing the feelings of young summer love and instant infatuation."

Kraemer also dropped his latest EP, Jersey or Mars, in 2025. A richly cinematic project about transition, growing up, and chasing the unknown, the project includes stirring songs such as "Rearview," "Forever," "Don't You Dare," and the exhilarating title track, the latter of which is joined by an official music video, directed by Jack Alexander Cohen.

Boasting over 27M worldwide streams and counting, Kraemer is showing no signs of slowing down. Stay tuned for more in 2026!

