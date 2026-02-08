T-Pain's 'I'm Sprung' Fuels charlieonnafriday's 'Never Do'

(Island) charlieonnafriday returns with "Never Do," a warm, self-aware love song about the moment infatuation turns into something real. Built around a catchy hook and an easygoing delivery, the track captures how falling for the right person can quietly change your habits, your mindset, and your priorities.

Sampling T-Pain's iconic 2005 hit "I'm Sprung," "Never Do" leans into the joy and humor of falling hard. The nostalgic reference adds lightness and charm while reinforcing the song's core idea: being "sprung" isn't a flaw, it's proof that love actually means something.

Speaking on the record, charlieonnafriday shares: "'Never Do' is about being really into someone and how that kind of feeling starts to change your life, your habits, and the way you act. That's how you know it actually means something. The song we sampled, 'I'm Sprung,' has a funny, lighthearted vibe that makes love feel fun and easy, and it fits perfectly with everything I'm feeling in 'Never Do.' I'm sprung - what can I say?"

"Never Do" finds its strength in relatable moments and emotional honesty, embracing growth, vulnerability, and the unexpected ways love can soften you without changing who you are.

Stay tuned for more new music from charlieonnafriday coming soon.

Related Stories

News > charlieonnafriday