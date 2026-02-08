TKandz Recruits Lil Baby For 'Now Or Never II'

(AT) TKandz scored one of the surprise hits of 2025 when his song "NOW OR NEVER" caught fire, racking up hundreds of millions of streams and crashing the charts. Today, the 18-year-old rapper follows up that massive hit by collaborating with Lil Baby for the highly-anticipated "NOW OR NEVER II."
TKandz's "NOW OR NEVER" is an energizing, invigorating rap song about seizing the moment and not letting opportunity pass you by. Weaving his hard-charging flow between heavenly backing vocals, TKandz describes his life as a talented everyman, determined to escape his circumstances and reach his potential. Lil Baby is a perfect fit for "NOW OR NEVER II," his melodic warbling floating above the choral samples and providing proof-of-concept for TKandz's stadium dreams: "Keep a level head amid the chaos/I done made it, you can do the same, dawg/I get money like someone playin' ball," sings Baby.
Released in September, "NOW OR NEVER" was a global smash, catching fire on TikTok and hitting the charts. The song debuted at #41 on the UK Official Charts, before moving up 13 spots to a peak of #28. The song charted on the Billboard Global 200, reached #1 on Spotify's Global Viral 50, and topped the Viral chart in the USA, UK, Spain, and several other countries. At its peak, "NOW OR NEVER" racked up over 3 million on-demand streams per day. To date, "NOW OR NEVER" has generated over 155 million streams to date on Spotify alone.
The song received a boost from its traction in the world of international football, earning posts from superstars Kylian Mbappe (over 120 million IG followers) and Lamine Yamal (38 million followers), featuring on a stream by noted football fan IShowSpeed, and making its way into official videos by FIFA, FC Bayern, FC Barcelona, and many more.
Though TKandz experienced massive success in 2025, he knows his work is not done. "There's always another level, another step," said TKandz in a recent interview with NME. "Getting a gold record or going platinum won't make me feel finished; it'll just make me hungrier. I'm always in competition with myself. I'm not complacent. I'm taking everything one step at a time."
