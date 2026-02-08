Watch Sofi Tukker's 'Cook' Video As They Kick Off Republic Records Era

(RR) GRAMMY-nominated electronic duo Sofi Tukker (Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern) have signed to Republic Records and today release the first single of their new chapter, "COOK" with J Balvin, alongside an official music video.

"COOK" marks SOFI TUKKER's first release with Republic Records, a defining moment for the duo that continues their global, genre-blending approach to dance music. The track brings together SOFI TUKKER's euphoric, percussive energy with J Balvin's unmistakable star power and cultural influence, following years of mutual admiration.

The accompanying music video, directed by The Reggies, features both SOFI TUKKER and J Balvin. Visually dynamic and club-forward, it amplifies the song's vibrant, high-energy spirit while celebrating movement, color, and creative chemistry across cultures.

In addition to the new music, SOFI TUKKER's partnership with Republic Records represents a major milestone in their career, following years of releasing music independently with various types of deals. As the duo shared with Billboard, "It wasn't until we met the people at Republic that we decided we wanted to sign with a major label... We couldn't be more excited to be at a place in our career where we know who we are, have built this ourselves, and now get to learn from and work with a whole new group of smart people to help us bring our visions to life. It's a big step that's been years in the making."

Known for their globally inspired approach to dance music and high-energy live performances, SOFI TUKKER continue to blur the lines between electronic and organic sounds, culture and community. Their collaboration with J Balvin brings that ethos into sharp focus, uniting shared global influences and club-ready energy at a pivotal moment for the duo.

Related Stories

Drowning Pool Reimagine 'Bodies' With Sofi Tukker

News > Sofi Tukker