Dave Koz Reveals Lineup For Somma Jewels Of The Adriatic Cruise

(JKPR) Dave Koz has announced the lineup of artists that will be joining him to perform on his third Somma cruise, Jewels of the Adriatic, a seven-day voyage that will be departing Athens (Piraeus), Greece on November 6, 2026, and visit Bari, Italy, Kotor, Montenegro, Dubrovnik, Split and Zadar in Croatia and Venice (Fusina), Italy.

Brian McKnight, one of the most celebrated voices in contemporary R&B, and classically-trained violinist Damien Escobar, who first rose to prominence with the duo Nuttin' But Stringz, will join Koz at sea for the very first time. Additional performers include vocalist Haley Reinhart, pianist David Benoit, South African vocalist/guitarist Jonathan Butler and comedian Loni Love. See below for a full list of artists.

With a capacity of 728, the Silversea Cruises' Silver Nova is a smaller, new-generation luxury ship with all suite accommodations that will allow passengers to experience incredibly intimate performances, some crafted exclusively for this voyage. In venues with capacities ranging from 32 (The Shelter, an evening-only bar) to 370 (the Venetian Lounge, the principal performance space), music is the heartbeat of Somma, woven throughout the week in ways that are intentional, close and deeply felt. With no competition between stages and no fear of missing out, guests can settle in, listen closely and linger afterwards as conversations carry on naturally. Artists are not distant figures on a schedule - they're part of the rhythm of the ship.

Conceived as a curated cultural retreat, days will bring opportunities to go a level deeper with soul-inspiring speakers, wellness pioneers and authors. Guests will hear from internationally-recognized thought leader Dr. Greg S. Reid, who founded Secret Knock, an invitation-only gathering that brings together entrepreneurs, creatives and visionaries for deep conversation and collaboration, Raymond James Irwin, sommelier and founder of the Champagne lifestyle brand Fizz, comedian/television writer Carol Leifer, author/broadcaster Tavis Smiley, growth strategist and founder of Smart Charter Scott Duffy and board-certified physician Dr. Helen Stoddart, a respected voice in preventive medicine.

For reservations and additional details, visit https://somma.life/2026

Somma Jewels of the Adriatic Voyage 2026

Musicians & Performers

Dave Koz

Brian McKnight

Haley Reinhart

Damien Escobar

David Benoit

Jonathan Butler

Blake Aaron

DW3

Kayla Waters

Randy Jacobs

Bryan Eng Trio

Carl Wockner

Justin Klunk

Todd Schroeder

Loni Love

Click HERE for musician & performer bios.

Speakers & Comedians

Dr. Greg S. Reid

Raymond James Irwin

Carol Leifer

Tavis Smiley

Scott Duffy

Dr. Helen Stoddart

