Dave Koz Reveals Lineup For Somma Jewels Of The Adriatic Cruise

(JKPR) Dave Koz has announced the lineup of artists that will be joining him to perform on his third Somma cruise, Jewels of the Adriatic, a seven-day voyage that will be departing Athens (Piraeus), Greece on November 6, 2026, and visit Bari, Italy, Kotor, Montenegro, Dubrovnik, Split and Zadar in Croatia and Venice (Fusina), Italy.
Brian McKnight, one of the most celebrated voices in contemporary R&B, and classically-trained violinist Damien Escobar, who first rose to prominence with the duo Nuttin' But Stringz, will join Koz at sea for the very first time. Additional performers include vocalist Haley Reinhart, pianist David Benoit, South African vocalist/guitarist Jonathan Butler and comedian Loni Love. See below for a full list of artists.
With a capacity of 728, the Silversea Cruises' Silver Nova is a smaller, new-generation luxury ship with all suite accommodations that will allow passengers to experience incredibly intimate performances, some crafted exclusively for this voyage. In venues with capacities ranging from 32 (The Shelter, an evening-only bar) to 370 (the Venetian Lounge, the principal performance space), music is the heartbeat of Somma, woven throughout the week in ways that are intentional, close and deeply felt. With no competition between stages and no fear of missing out, guests can settle in, listen closely and linger afterwards as conversations carry on naturally. Artists are not distant figures on a schedule - they're part of the rhythm of the ship.
Conceived as a curated cultural retreat, days will bring opportunities to go a level deeper with soul-inspiring speakers, wellness pioneers and authors. Guests will hear from internationally-recognized thought leader Dr. Greg S. Reid, who founded Secret Knock, an invitation-only gathering that brings together entrepreneurs, creatives and visionaries for deep conversation and collaboration, Raymond James Irwin, sommelier and founder of the Champagne lifestyle brand Fizz, comedian/television writer Carol Leifer, author/broadcaster Tavis Smiley, growth strategist and founder of Smart Charter Scott Duffy and board-certified physician Dr. Helen Stoddart, a respected voice in preventive medicine.
For reservations and additional details, visit https://somma.life/2026
Somma Jewels of the Adriatic Voyage 2026
Musicians & Performers
Dave Koz
Brian McKnight
Haley Reinhart
Damien Escobar
David Benoit
Jonathan Butler
Blake Aaron
DW3
Kayla Waters
Randy Jacobs
Bryan Eng Trio
Carl Wockner
Justin Klunk
Todd Schroeder
Loni Love
Click HERE for musician & performer bios.
Speakers & Comedians
Dr. Greg S. Reid
Raymond James Irwin
Carol Leifer
Tavis Smiley
Scott Duffy
Dr. Helen Stoddart
Dave Koz Launching His Third Somma Cruise 'Jewels of the Adriatic'
Bob James And Dave Koz Go Acoustic With 'Sunny Side Of The Street'
Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2025 Plans Revealed
Dave Koz & Friends Go Viral With Live Performance Video On Plane
Simple Plan Announce Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel- Corrosion Of Conformity Reveal First Song From New Double Album- Jimmy Eat World- more
Less Than Jake Announce Wake And Bake- Poison Ruin North American Tour- Five For Fighting And Edwin McCain Teaming For Tour- The All-American Rejects- more
Ella Langley Makes Chart History With 'Choosin' Texas'- Craig Morgan Returning To Nashville's Ryman Auditorium- 49 Winchester Announce New Album- more
Nick Jonas Expands New Album 'Sunday Best'- Dave Koz Reveals Lineup For Somma Jewels Of The Adriatic Cruise- Don Toliver's 'OCTANE' Debuts At No. 1- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Simple Plan Announce Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel
Corrosion Of Conformity Reveal First Song From New Double Album
Jimmy Eat World Launching Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour
Robin Trower Live! 50th Anniversary Edition Set For Release
Taking Back Sunday Recruit Bayside For Summer Tour
The Church Expand The Singles 1980 - 2025 Tour
Billy Corgan Celebrates One Year Anniversary Of The Magnificent Others
Country Metal Band Devil's Cut Unleash 'Drink With The Devil'