Feng Previews 'Weekend Rockstar' With 'J*b' Visualizer

(IC) Feng announces his debut album Weekend Rockstar, arriving this Friday, February 13, featuring "J*b," the single that captures the feeling of clock-watchers counting down to do what really moves them. "J*b" was notable entirely written, produced, recorded, and mixed by Feng.

The work-focused cut arrives as Feng's profile continues to rise. He'll be making his U.S. festival debut at Rolling Loud on May 10 in Orlando. DAZED recently trailed him as he threw one of his increasingly legendary house parties in LA while INTERVIEW captured the latest function in NY. And he entered the year leading The FADER's "Artists to Watch in 2026," also landing on similar lists by Complex, Pigeons & Planes, and Ones to Watch, who wrote, "Feng's music bleeds personality and charisma, somehow painting a picture of a young visionary who is both painstakingly polished and effortlessly brilliant."

"J*b" radiates that energy - Feng sounds as beaten down by the grind as he does ready to burn it down. The production is driving, hypnotic, and glitchy, and he makes his case with casual disdain: "I'm clocking out at 5 p.m., why they think I want to stay? / Why they calling up my phone? I'm like, Why you call my phone? / Yeah, I'm chillin' at my home, so can you just leave me alone?" He's there for rent money, not to climb a ladder.

The new single follows last month's "Cali Crazy," which also appears on Weekend Rockstar. An unfiltered snapshot of a teenage rockstar chasing his dreams in L.A., the track blurs fantasy and reality in both its lyrics and Feng-directed music video. The song landed on the Pitchfork Selects Playlist and earned additional praise from HYPEBEAST, NME, and beyond.

Just 19 years old and hailing from Croydon, South London, Feng turned heads last year with his positive energy, casual approach, and unique sound. His song "YOLO" and the What the Feng EP each hit Best of 2025 lists at The FADER, who wrote, "Feng stood out among his cohort for his neon, indie-pop meets hip-hop sound and incandescent lyrics, part diary, part pep talk." COMPLEX put him on their annual teen talent list, praising his philosophy that "you can be cool by being yourself and just talking about life." Pitchfork covered an earlier house party during NY Fashion Week, and Lyrical Lemonade took him on a carnival ride at Camp Flog Gnaw.

