BLACKPINK Announce Historical Collaboration

(fcc) BLACKPINK is expanding beyond music into the realm of cultural heritage to celebrate the release of their third mini album [DEADLINE], offering a special experience to fans around the world.
According to YG Entertainment on the 12th, BLACKPINK will present the "National Museum of Korea X BLACKPINK" project in collaboration with the National Museum of Korea from the 26th through March 8. This special partnership brings together BLACKPINK, who have written a major chapter in K-pop history, and Korea's representative national museum, with global audio and music streaming platform Spotify joining as an official partner.
During the project period, a lighting event will take place, illuminating the exterior of the National Museum of Korea in pink to symbolize BLACKPINK. In addition, the members will participate as audio docents for eight representative artifacts, serving as guides introducing Korean cultural heritage.
At the Gwanggaeto the Great Stele, located along the museum's main lobby pathway known as "The Path of History," a full-album listening session for BLACKPINK's third mini album will be held. Part of the program will be operated as a special session exclusively for Spotify Premium users. The pre-release listening, which begins one day before the album's release, will be available to those who apply through Naver Reservations opening at 8 PM on the 19th. After the album's official release at 2 PM on the 27th, the listening session will be open to all visitors during museum hours.
BLACKPINK is the first K-pop artist to carry out an official large-scale collaboration with the National Museum of Korea. As a fresh attempt that bridges music and cultural heritage, the project is expected to captivate not only global fans but also cultural industry professionals and the general public.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's third mini album [DEADLINE] will be released on the 27th at 2 PM. The album includes five tracks: title track "GO," pre-release single "뛰어 (JUMP)," "Me and my," "Champion," and "Fxxxboy." YG previously shared that, true to its title [DEADLINE], the album will be filled with "the best, irreversible moments" and "BLACKPINK at their brightest and most radiant in the moment."
