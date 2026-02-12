(Republic) Violet Grohl releases an evocative video for her debut single "THUM," out now via Republic Records through her imprint, Auroura Records. The video, directed by Nikki Milan Houston and shot on a Super 8 and 16mm, matches the track's loud, raw, and emotionally explosive sound.
Upon its initial release, Rolling Stone called the track "a two-minute blast about struggling to break a bad habit," while Consequence praised its "cinematic feel, highlighted by Violet's velvety vocals."
Previously only accessible via Bandcamp, Grohl's tracks, "Thum" and "Applefish," are now officially available on all streaming platforms. Last month, Violet released "What's Heaven Without You," a haunting track written in the aftermath of the Altadena fires in Los Angeles, inspired by David Lynch.
FLOOD Magazine said it "features an atmospheric instrumental bolstered by a marching snare drum and ethereal synths," while Alternative Press said it "shows Grohl's voice drifting over an enigmatic instrumental as she grapples with an internal monologue, feeling trapped between devotion and self-protection."
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How' - 2023 In Review
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'
Dave Grohl And His Daughter Cover X Classic On Late Night TV
Eagles Add Two More Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency- W.A.S.P. Announce North America Tour With Special Guests KK's Priest- more
Simple Plan Announce Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel- Corrosion Of Conformity Reveal First Song From New Double Album- Jimmy Eat World- more
Watch Parker McCollum's 'Killin' Me' Video- Lee Brice and Randy Houser Lead Keepin' It Country Jam Lineup- Corey Kent Celebrates Second Career No. 1- more
BLACKPINK Announce Historical Collaboration- Zara Larsson's Midnight Sun Tour Sells Out Ahead Of Launch- Watch Violet Grohl's 'THUM' Video- Nick Jonas- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Watch Masterplan's 'Chase The Light' Video
Hear The New Pornographers' New Song 'Pure Sticker Shock'
Behemoth, Katatonia Offshoot Blindead 23 Unleash 'Deuterium' Visuzliation
Motley Crue's John 5 Launching His First UK Solo Tour
Eagles Add Two More Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency
W.A.S.P. Announce North America Tour With Special Guests KK's Priest
The Melvins and Napalm Death Join Forces For Savage Imperial Death March
PRO-PAIN Ink with Napalm Records For New Album 'Stone Cold Anger'