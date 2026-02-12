.

Watch Violet Grohl's 'THUM' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 11, 2026 9:49 PM EST
Watch Violet Grohl's 'THUM' Video

(Republic) Violet Grohl releases an evocative video for her debut single "THUM," out now via Republic Records through her imprint, Auroura Records. The video, directed by Nikki Milan Houston and shot on a Super 8 and 16mm, matches the track's loud, raw, and emotionally explosive sound.

Upon its initial release, Rolling Stone called the track "a two-minute blast about struggling to break a bad habit," while Consequence praised its "cinematic feel, highlighted by Violet's velvety vocals."

Previously only accessible via Bandcamp, Grohl's tracks, "Thum" and "Applefish," are now officially available on all streaming platforms. Last month, Violet released "What's Heaven Without You," a haunting track written in the aftermath of the Altadena fires in Los Angeles, inspired by David Lynch.

FLOOD Magazine said it "features an atmospheric instrumental bolstered by a marching snare drum and ethereal synths," while Alternative Press said it "shows Grohl's voice drifting over an enigmatic instrumental as she grapples with an internal monologue, feeling trapped between devotion and self-protection."

