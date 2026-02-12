Zara Larsson's Midnight Sun Tour Sells Out Ahead Of Launch

(Epic) Zara Larsson launches 2026 at full blaze as her highly anticipated Midnight Sun Tour officially sells out ahead of its February 28 kickoff in Portland, OR. The sold-out run arrives amid a landmark chart moment for Zara, who continues to hold three simultaneous entries on the Billboard Hot 100, underscoring her growing dominance on the global stage.

This week, Larsson maintains her chart dominance as she ranks #31 in the world on Spotify's artist chart with over 61 million monthly listeners. She continues to hold three concurrent songs on Billboard's Hot 100 with her GRAMMY-nominated single, "Midnight Sun," her PinkPantheress collaboration, "Stateside," and her global smash "Lush Life" -nearly a decade after its original release. The song's cultural resurgence shows no signs of slowing, also recently hitting a new peak at #8 on the Billboard Global chart.

On February 28, Zara will bring Midnight Sun to the stage as her sold-out North American tour kicks off at Portland's Crystal Ballroom. Due to overwhelming demand, second nights were added in Los Angeles (The Wiltern, March 4 & 5) and New York (Brooklyn Paramount, March 26 & 27), alongside multiple venue upgrades across the tour. And later this year, Larsson will bring the Midnight Sun tour to Australia in October, which she just announced this week and the pre-sale sold out in less than 2 hours. The Hollywood Reporter has already named the run one of the most anticipated tours of 2026. Zara Larsson's never-ending Midnight Sun is, at last, here - and here to stay.

Zara Larsson Live Dates 2026:

February 28, 2026 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom +

March 1, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo +

March 3, 2026 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater +

March 4, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern +

March 5, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern +

March 7, 2026 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim +

March 8, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren +

March 10, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union +

March 11, 2026 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall +

March 13, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis +

March 14, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club +

March 15, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre +

March 17, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre +

March 18, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +

March 20, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom +

March 21, 2026 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! +

March 22, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE +

March 24, 2026 - Toronto, ON - History +

March 26, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount +

March 27, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount +

March 28, 2026 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston - Music Hall +

March 30, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia +

March 31, 2026 - Washington, DC - The Anthem +

April 1, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte +

April 3, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz +

April 4, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works +

April 5, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle +

April 7, 2026 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach+

April 8, 2026 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - HOB Lake Buena Vista +

April 10, 2026 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater +

April 11, 2026 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory +

April 12, 2026 - Houston, TX - HOB Houston +

+ Support from Amelia Moore

October 14, 2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage

October 15, 2026 - Moore Park, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

October 17, 2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

October 18, 2026 - Hindmarsh, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

October 20, 2026 - Mt Claremont, Australia - Perth HPC

Related Stories

Zara Larsson Scores Three Simultaneous Hits On The Billboard Hot 100

PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson Release 'Stateside' Video

Zara Larsson Teams With Muni Long For 'Midnight Sun' Remix

Zara Larsson Earns Career Highs With 'Midnight Sun'

News > Zara Larsson