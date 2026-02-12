Bee Gees You Should Be Dancing Limited Edition Box Set Coming

(PR) UMe announces the release of a new limited-edition box set by one of the biggest and most beloved acts in popular music history, the Bee Gees. Out February 27, You Should Be Dancing is a four-disc collectors' item featuring the highly sought-after original 12-inch versions of some of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb's most iconic dancefloor-fillers, plus previously unreleased extended versions of five further Gibb brothers' classics. Additionally, the set also includes the previously hidden 90's UK club hit, Decadance, as well the long-awaited physical debut of SG Lewis's viral 2021 remix of More Than A Woman.
Limited to just 1,000 units, the You Should Be Dancing box set will be a prized possession for music fans the world over and is available now for pre-order here through the band's official D2C store.
You Should Be Dancing boasts the 12-inch versions of the Bee Gees' era-defining late 70s masterworks Stayin' Alive, More Than A Woman, Night Fever, and You Should Be Dancing. The brothers' signature R&B-influenced sound is also represented with the inclusion of unreleased extended versions of the smash hits Jive Talkin', Nights On Broadway, Tragedy, and Love You Inside Out. Elsewhere, there's the group's thrilling original take on Yvonne Elliman's 1978 global chart-topper If I Can't Have You, the pre-Saturday Night Fever funk of the US top 20 Boogie Child, and the fan-favorite album track You Stepped Into My Life.
Bridging the gap in the Bee Gees' astonishing multi-decade career is the inclusion of SG Lewis's TikTok-conquering Paradise Edit of More Than A Woman, pressed on vinyl for the very first time as part of this collection. And rounding out the set is the group's ultra-rare update of their own You Should Be Dancing, reimagined as the bonus track Decadance for the brothers' 1993 album Size Isn't Everything. Previously only available outside of the US, Decadance is featured in both its original incarnation as well as the Ben Liebrand Vocal Mix.
The Bee Gees' impact on popular music and popular culture is undeniable, both as performers as well as songwriters with no less than 21 different Gibb-written songs topping either the US or the UK charts going back to the 1960s. Add to that global record sales approaching a quarter-of-a-billion, nine GRAMMY Awards, over a dozen Ivor Novello awards, the only songwriters to place five songs simultaneously in the US Billboard top 10, Kennedy Center honors, a knighthood for Barry Gibb, Brit and American Music Awards lifetime achievements and secured spots in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and a picture is painted of why this band of brothers have long been such an extraordinary phenomenon.
That record-breaking legacy continues into the 21st Century with over 26-million monthly listeners on Spotify, including a staggering near two billion total streams for the band's signature blockbuster, Stayin' Alive. Most recently, SG Lewis' Paradise Edit of More Than A Woman clocked north of 115 million Spotify streams, boosting the original's popularity to where it's now also closing in on a billion streams.
Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb's genre-spanning creations have stirred hearts, minds and feet in every corner of the globe for almost 60 years. The You Should Be Dancing box set is a celebration of some of the finest, most moving - in every sense of the word - music ever recorded.
TRACKLISTING
LP 1
A1: You Should Be Dancing
B2: Boogie Child
B3: You Stepped Into My Life
LP 2
A1: Stayin' Alive
A2: If I Can't Have You
B1: Night Fever
B2: More Than A Woman
LP 3
A1: Jive Talkin'*
A2: Nights On Broadway*
B1: Tragedy*
B2: Love You Inside Out*
LP 4
A1: More Than A Woman - SG's Paradise Edit
B1: Decadance
B2: Decadance - Ben Liebrand Vocal Mix
*Previously Unreleased Extended Versions
Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover 2021 In Review
Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee's 'You Should Be Dancing' In New Video
Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover By Tragedy
Bee Gees 'Staying Alive' Given Metal Makeover By Tragedy
Kid Rock Reveals Safeguards Against Ticket Scalpers- When Ozzy Osbourne Met Axl Rose- The Smashing Pumpkins Releasing 35th Anniversary Editions Of 'Gish'- more
Eagles Add Two More Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency- W.A.S.P. Announce North America Tour With Special Guests KK's Priest- more
Clint Black, Wynonna Judd Lead Country Music Cruise 2027 Lineup- Watch The Red Clay Strays' 'If I Didn't Know You' Video- more
Hilary Duff Announces The Lucky Me Tour- Tame Impala Announce North American Arena Tour- BTS World Tour Live Cinema Broadcasts Announced- Bee Gees Box Set- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Kid Rock Reveals Safeguards Against Ticket Scalpers
When Ozzy Osbourne Met Axl Rose
The Smashing Pumpkins Releasing 35th Anniversary Editions Of 'Gish'
Evergrey Announce New Album 'Architects Of A New Weave'
The Hold Steady Celebrate 20 Years of Boys And Girls In America with Constructive Summer 2026
Sparta Premiering Their New Documentary 'Scenic Drive'
Hear The Brook & The Bluff's New Song '105'
Super Furry Animals Go Way Back With Early Rarity Stream 'Pocket Sam'