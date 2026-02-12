BTS World Tour 'Arirang' Live Viewing Global Live Cinema Broadcasts Announced

(Scoop) Trafalgar Releasing, HYBE, and BIGHIT MUSIC are proud to present BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' LIVE VIEWING, a global live cinema event bringing two full-length BTS concerts to cinemas worldwide this April.
Pop royalty BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) returns to the global stage with their highly anticipated BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG', marking their first tour as a group since their celebrated 2021-2022 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' tour. Opening with landmark concerts broadcast live from Goyang, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan, the tour spans 34 cities worldwide and 82 shows, setting a new record for the most tour dates by a K-pop artist.
Audiences everywhere won't want to miss their chance to experience two full-length concerts, presented live in cinemas worldwide. The live cinema broadcasts will take place on: Saturday, April 11 - BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN GOYANG: LIVE VIEWING and Saturday, April 18 - BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN TOKYO: LIVE VIEWING
Tickets and full screening details for each territory will be available at www.btsliveviewing.com from February 25. Audiences are encouraged to sign up for event alerts. Screening times will vary by territory. Territories will screen each concert twice, with some screenings scheduled later to accommodate local time zones. Tickets officially go on sale globally beginning Wednesday, February 25 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 8pm ICT. Korean tickets go on sale at 10am KST.
Marc Allenby, Chief Executive Officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said, "Trafalgar Releasing is very proud to bring one of the year's most significant cultural moments to cinema audiences worldwide. The announcement of BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' has been met with extraordinary global demand, and we are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC on two unmissable live cinema broadcasts this April. Presenting two full-length concerts from Goyang and Tokyo, these events offer audiences around the world the opportunity to come together and experience the tour on the big screen."
BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' accompanies their fifth full-length album, which reflects the culmination of BTS' journey to date and defines them on their own terms, spanning a wide range of emotions, including love and longing.
Featuring a spectacular 360-degree in-the-round stage design, the tour is set to deliver an immersive experience that places audiences at the very center of the performance. Share the electrifying moments of BTS' comeback of the decade together on the big screen worldwide-April 11 from Goyang and April 18 from Tokyo.
Further live viewings are planned for later in the year. More details will be announced at a later date.
