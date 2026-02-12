Hilary Duff Announces The Lucky Me Tour

(Atlantic) Ahead of her highly anticipated new album, luck... or something, arriving next Friday, February 20, multiplatinum global superstar Hilary Duff has officially announced the lucky me tour, marking her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades.

Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour will span seven countries, with dates across the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand beginning June 22 at West Palm Beach, FL's iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and then traveling into February 2027.

Highlights include shows at world-famous venues such as Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum (July 8), Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 20), New York City's Madison Square Garden (August 5), London, UK's The O2 (September 10), Melbourne, AU's Rod Laver Arena (October 26), Montreal, QC's Bell Centre (February 5, 2027) and Mexico City, MX's Palacio de los Deportes (February 12, 2027). Support for the 2026 US, Canada, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand shows comes from GRAMMY Award-winning and Platinum-selling artist La Roux. Jade LeMac is set to join Duff on the 2026 North America run, and Lauren Spencer Smith will join Duff on the 2027 Canadian run.

Complete presale information for Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour is below. General on-sales in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK start Friday, February 20, at 10 am (local), in Mexico at 11 am (local), and in Australia/New Zealand at 1 pm (local).

FEBRUARY

13 - Las Vegas, NV - Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

MAY

22 - Las Vegas, NV - Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

23 - Las Vegas, NV - Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)



Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour

2026-2027

JUNE

22 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *^

23 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*^

25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

27 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman *^

28 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

30 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^

JULY

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *^

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum *^

11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

12 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre *^

14 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater *^

15 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre *^

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

22 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *^

23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *^

25 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater *^

26 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *^

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *^

30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *^



AUGUST

1 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater *^

2 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *^

5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *^

8 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *^

9 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann *^

12 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre *^

15 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *^

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater *^

SEPTEMBER

6 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena *

8 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena Cardiff *

10 - London, UK - The O2 *

12 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena *

13 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *

OCTOBER

20 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena *

22 - Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Centre *

24 - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena *

26 - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena *

29 - Perth, AU - RAC Arena *

JANUARY 2027

22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena &

26 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome &

27 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place &

30 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre &

FEBRUARY 2027

2 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum &

4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre &

5 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre &

7 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre &

12 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

*With Special Guest La Roux

&With Special Guest Lauren Spencer Smith

^With Support from Jade LeMac

