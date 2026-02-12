Tame Impala Announce North American Arena Tour

(AEG) After 2025 and 2026 global sell-outs, Tame Impala has added another run of North American dates kicking off this summer. The tour will begin in Miami at Kaseya Center on July 7th and wrap up September 19th at the Toyota Center in Houston.

The first half of the tour will be supported by Djo and the latter half by Dominic Fike, marking the first time either of the two massive artists in their own right have ever supported on a tour.

Artist presales via Seated will begin Wednesday, February 18 at 12pm local time, with unique passwords required. Additional presales will follow on Thursday, February 19 at 12pm local time, including the AEG/Venue presale, the Ticketmaster/AXS presale, and the Radio presale. All presales will conclude Thursday, February 19 at 10pm local time, with the public on sale beginning Friday, February 20 at 12pm local time.

Late last year, Tame Impala released his fifth full-length album, Deadbeat via Columbia Records. On it, Parker sculpted a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations as a vehicle for some of his most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date, including the breakout hit "Dracula." The song has now held the #1 position at ALT radio and Tame Impala has since released "Dracula (JENNIE Remix)." The song travelled all the way to South Korea and came back reborn with vocals from the global superstar.

After releasing Deadbeat, Parker scored a GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for the single "End Of Summer" (the only track eligible for the 2026 GRAMMYS) and won the category earlier this month. He also picked up a BRIT Award nomination for International Group of the Year. Tame Impala has had 5 career GRAMMY nominations and now two wins, and has racked up three BRIT Award nominations and a win throughout his career. Prior to becoming tour-mates, Tame Impala and Djo (Joe Keery) teamed up for the "Loser" video.

Tame Impala Tour Dates

* w/ Djo

+ w/ Dominic Fike

4/4 - Super Bock Arena - Pavilhao Rosa Mota - Porto, Portugal - SOLD OUT

4/5 - MEO Arena - Lisbon, Portugal - SOLD OUT

4/7 - Movistar Arena - Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUT

4/8 - Palau Sant Jordi - Barcelona, Spain - SOLD OUT

4/10 - LDLC Arena - Lyon, France - SOLD OUT

4/12 - Inalpi Arena - Turin, Italy - SOLD OUT

4/13 - Unipol Arena - Bologna, Italy - SOLD OUT

4/14 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT

4/16 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany - SOLD OUT

4/18 - PreZero Arena - Gliwice, Poland - SOLD OUT

4/20 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czechia - SOLD OUT

4/23 - Barclays Arena - Hamburg, Germany - SOLD OUT

4/25 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark - SOLD OUT

4/26 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT

4/27 - Unity Arena - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT

4/29 - Uber Arena - Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT

4/30 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany - SOLD OUT

5/1 - PSD Bank Dome - Dusseldorf, Germany - SOLD OUT

5/3 - Accor Arena - Paris, France - SOLD OUT

5/4 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

5/5 - AFAS Dome - Antwerp, Belgium - SOLD OUT

5/7 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

5/8 - Co-op Live Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

5/9 - Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

5/11 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

5/13 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT

7/7 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL*

7/9 - Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL*

7/12 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

7/15 - Xfinity Mobile Arena - Philadelphia, PA*

7/18 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD*

7/19 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD*

7/22 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC*

7/25 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON*

7/26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON*

7/28 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

7/29 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

8/1 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC*

8/4 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*

8/25 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH+

8/28 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN+

9/1 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA+

9/5 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC+

9/8 - Moda Center - Portland, OR+

9/11 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO+

9/14 - Mortgage Matchup Center- Phoenix, AZ+

9/17 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX+

9/19 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX+

