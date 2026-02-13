Bebe Rexha Previews Dirty Blonde Album With 'I Like You Better Than Me'

() Today, multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and global hitmaker Bebe Rexha drops brand-new single "I Like You Better Than Me" via EMPIRE. Stream it here
Arriving as the first official release from her upcoming album DIRTY BLONDE, coming June 12, "I Like You Better Than Me" is a raw and emotionally sharp reflection on the omnipresent insecurity, brutal self-comparison, and pressure of existing in a competitive industry like Hollywood, particularly as a woman.
"I wrote this song because I know what it's like to feel trapped by comparison and impossible expectations," said Rexha. "This album is about transparency, being real and raw - that's why I felt it was important to drop this one first. Through it, I hope to connect with anyone who's ever felt less than enough and remind them they're not alone. Struggling with these feelings doesn't make you weak - it makes you human."
A snippet of the coming video can be seen in a supercut, which was released earlier this week to set the tone for the album and prepare fans for an era defined by Rexha's fearless experimentation and unapologetic realness. The official music video will be released February 17. "I Like You Better Than Me" is available everywhere today.
