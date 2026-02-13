Hear A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's New EP 'Before Artistry'

(Atlantic) Diamond certified global superstar A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is back with Before Artistry, a brand new EP available everywhere here. The six-track project includes such standouts as "Glitchin," "Show Me Something Real," "PGD" featuring Kyle Richh and Zeddy Will and "Red Light" with Trippie Redd.
Speaking on Before Artistry, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie shares "Ten years in this game feels surreal, and I'm grateful for every moment. This new project isn't just music; it's a celebration of my journey and a thank you to the fans who've been riding with me from the start. This is just a taste before we drop the album."
Tonight, February 13, will see A Boogie celebrate Before Artistry with his eagerly awaited hometown Boogie Bash at New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall which marks his first-ever livestream concert. The historic show - which sold out in under 10 minutes - will commemorate A Boogie's blockbuster first decade of superstardom as he prepares to embark on his next chapter as the Artist. Upcoming live dates include a number of North American arena shows as well as a special guest headline performance at Rhythm + Waves, Europe's global rap and electronic beach festival, set for Portimao, Portugal on June 28.
Last October saw "Part of Me" - which interpolates Mariah Carey's chart-topping classic, "We Belong Together" - proved another worldwide hit for A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, entering Billboard's "Hot 100," "Rhythmic Airplay," and "Hot New R&B/Hip-Hop Songs" charts along with official singles charts in Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. As if all that weren't enough, A Boogie's incredible 2025 wrapped up with a bang as a number of his classic hits earning new RIAA certifications, with "Look Back At It" now officially certified 7x Platinum, "Jungle" and "Still Think About It" both jumping to 5x Platinum, "Demons & Angels" and "Me and My Guitar" each notching 2x Platinum, and "Friend Zone" reaching Platinum, with "Might Not Give Up" and "Bleed" both attaining Gold status.
Before Artistry Tracklist:
1. Glitchin
2. Show Me Something Real
3. PGD feat. Kyle Richh & Zeddy Will
4. Get Away
5. Dead to Me
6. Red Light feat. Trippie Redd
A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE LIVE 2026
February 13 - New York, NY - Boogie Bash @ Radio City Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
March 29 - Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial
April 24 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
April 30 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
June 28 - Portimao, Portugal - Rhythm + Waves
