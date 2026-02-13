Hear Paul Anka's New Album 'INSPIRATIONS OF LIFE AND LOVE'

(fcc) Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Anka has released his highly anticipated new studio album INSPIRATIONS OF LIFE AND LOVE today via Green Hill Music/Sun Label Group. Perfectly timed to Valentine's Day, the gorgeous collection features 11 lushly orchestrated songs featuring both beloved hits and brand new music. Listen to the iconic artist's newest release here.
"Life and Love was unlike anything I've done in the last few years," said Anka. "I'm very into the music and the arrangements and the message that we're tying to give and it's my gift to all of you." On the new recording of hit song "That's Life" Anka says, "'That's Life' is a great, great song. Originally a rhythm & blues hit. Sinatra heard it on the radio, called someone, did it his way. I'm doing it my way as a very slow, inspirational song."
INSPIRATIONS OF LIFE AND LOVE is available physically in both vinyl and CD as well as digitally via Dolby Atmos. INSPIRATIONS OF LIFE AND LOVE was recorded mainly in Anka's home studio in California, with symphony orchestra accompaniment recorded in Budapest. Anka recently sat down with CBS News Sunday Morning to talk about his songwriting process and incredible 70 years in the music industry. Tune in Sunday, February 15th on CBS for the wide-ranging profile on the iconic artist.
Paul Anka cemented his legacy as one of the greatest songwriters of all time early in his career and had earned 5 Top 20 hits before the age of 18. He is the only artist in history to have a song in the Billboard Top 100 during seven consecutive decades, having notched his first number 1 hit record with "Diana" at the age of 15. The iconic artist continues to write, record and collaborate and his US Tour - A Man and His Music - resumes on March 4.
The album follows Anka's highly acclaimed documentary film Paul Anka: His Way which premiered on HBO December 1st and is streaming now on HBO Max. From teen idol to chart-topping songwriter, Paul Anka has spent seven decades as one of the most prolific musicians in the world-and he's still going. Part road movie, part living biography, "Paul Anka: His Way" traces Anka's journey through stardom and constant reinvention in an ever-changing industry.
INSPIRATIONS OF LIFE AND LOVE TRACKLIST:
1. I Just Can't Wait
2. Anytime
3. Boulevard
4. It Was a Very Good Year
5. Let Me Try Again
6. Love Never Felt So Good
7. Freedom For You And Me (Freedom For The World)
8. I Believe
9. The Last Time I Saw You
10. (All Of A Sudden) My Heart Sings
11. That's Life
