Luh Tyler Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'My Boo'

(Audible Treats) Since emerging as a 16-year-old with his laid back flow and ice cold bars, Luh Tyler has been one of the rap game's most exciting rising stars. The now 19-year-old North Florida native returns with his first new single of 2026, celebrating Valentine's Day with his silky smooth "My Boo."

Riding 2-stepping percussion laid over milky Fender Rhodes chords, the young man known as "Mr. Skii" delivers a seductive anthem for cuffing season, mixing slick flexes with charming come-ons: "Girl we stuck together like some damn glue/Girl you all in my head like some f*ckin' shampoo," Tyler lilts. "My Boo" follows in the wake of "On My Own," an introspective, forward-looking single from late 2025.

Born and raised in Tallahassee, FL, Luh Tyler took the rap game by storm as a teenager, stunning tastemakers and fans with his slippery flows and raspy-voiced witticisms. Only 16-years-old, Tyler earned plaudits from the likes of Rolling Stone and Pitchfork for his infectiously hard-hitting singles, like "Jayda Wayda," "Law & Order," and "Back Flippin'." In 2023, Tyler released his debut album, My Vision, named one of the year's best albums by UPROXX and Complex. The album welcomed guests like Lil Uzi Vert, Loe Shimmy, and BabyTron, generating over 100 million cross-platform streams, and cementing his spot on XXL's 2023 Freshman List. Tyler followed-up My Vision with 2024's Mr. Skii, home to hits like "First Show," "Change My Wayz," and "2 Slippery" ft. BossMan Dlow, and his headlining "Mr. Skii Tour." Luh Tyler dug deeper into his background on 2025's Florida Boy mixtape, limiting the number of guests and focusing on widening his artistic and sonic palette, performing songs from the tape as a special guest on A Boogie's worldwide "Better Off Alone Tour." Billboard rewarded Tyler's hard work by naming him one of 2025's 21 Under 21.

Hard at work to his follow-up to Florida Boy, Luh Tyler seeks to cross even more milestones this year. With his 20th birthday approaching at the end of the month, the Florida rapper prepares to launch his smooth stylings to the mainstream. Stay tuned for more.

