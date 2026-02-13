Romeo Santos and Prince Royce Share 'Dardos' Video

(fcc) The King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, and the Prince of the genre, Prince Royce, have released the new music video for "Dardos" directed by Fred Focus.
Named one of Billboard's "25 Best Latin Songs of 2025," "Dardos" debuted at #8 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and #7 on Spotify's Top Songs Debut Global and USA charts. Serving as the lead single from their album Better Late Than Never, the track explores R&B through a contemporary arrangement blending Afrobeat, tropical rhythms, violins, and diverse guitars. The modern lyrics explore Dominican slang and use astrology as a narrative device to define the protagonists' personality traits in a toxic relationship, capturing the heartbreak left by the wounds and failings of a loved one.
This April, Santos and Royce will head out on their first joint tour across North America. Fans will get a taste of what to expect on this tour when Santos and Royce take the stage to perform a Better Late Than Never medley at this year's Premio Lo Nuestro on February 19. Santos is nominated for four awards at this year's ceremony including Artist Of The Year.
Better Late Than Never debuted at #1 on Spotify's Top Global Albums chart, solidifying the project's global reach and the continued relevance of both artists as undisputed icons of bachata. Rolling Stone named the album one of "The 50 Best Latin and Spanish-Language Albums of 2025" calling it "a bachata collaboration for the ages."
With Better Late Than Never, Santos and Royce surprised bachata fans by keeping the project in absolute secrecy, with no prior singles. The album features thirteen new tracks composed by Romeo Santos and also includes Prince Royce's pen on four of them. Santos spearheaded the entire production, blending the genre's traditional arrangements with modern sounds, fusing R&B and urban beats.
Better Late Than Never is available on all digital platforms - listen here.
Better Late Than Never Tour Dates:
April 1, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 2, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
April 4, 2026 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
April 6, 2026 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
April 9, 2026 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
April 11, 2026 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
April 17, 2026 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
April 18, 2026 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena
April 22, 2026 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
April 25, 2026 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
April 26, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
April 29, 2026 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
April 30, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
May 2, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
May 7, 2026 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 9, 2026 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 10, 2026 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
May 13, 2026 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
May 14, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
May 15, 2026 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
May 17, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
May 21, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
May 22, 2026 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
May 23, 2026 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
May 24, 2026 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
Romeo Santos And Prince Royce Announce Their Better Late Than Never Tour
Romeo Santos And Prince Royce Team For 'Better Late Than Never' Album
