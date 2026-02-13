Watch Googly Eyes' 'Bruises On The Peach' Video

(GAPR) googly eyes announces her new EP, titled paint me like one of your fav american girls set for release on March 13th (Pretty Swede, Neon Gold, Virgin). Alongside the announcement, she releases "Bruises on the Peach," (and video) a hazy, emotionally charged track blending warped electronic textures, intimate pop melodies, and soft-focus vulnerability.

Written alongside Tove Lo and Flume and coproduced with Flume, the song floats between bruised romance and euphoric release, pairing glossy synths with a raw, diaristic edge.

The rising electronic pop auteur, googly eyes ended 2025 on another very high note with her track "Jesus and John Wayne" being added to NPR's 125 songs of 2025. The track is a collaboration and performed with Joy Oladokun & August Ponthier.

googly eyes (her name is stylized in lowercase) herself adds: "Bruises on the Peach is about vulnerability. To be known and loved deeply means sharing all your fears, insecurities, and pain points with someone. It's a fragile ecosystem - you're giving someone the blueprint to either wound you beyond repair or soothe your deepest hurts. That takes immense trust. It's what makes love so precious to me and this song is my way of speaking to that."

In September of 2023, Tove Lo and Flume posted an artist development open call out to new artists on Instagram, and after receiving and reviewing thousands of demos, googly eyes emerged as the dream artist for the opportunity. Now nearly two years on, the fruits of their collaboration bear fruit on "I Don't Go Out" and "Made Of" ahead of the full forthcoming collaborative EP paint me like one of your fav american girls.

Sitting somewhere between alternative pop and electronic indie, googly eyes delivers glitchy, technicolor, poetic songs of the heart - all 100% written, recorded and produced entirely on her own to this point, best illustrated on googs' 2024 debut Starlet EP and its breakout singles "Mid-Leap", "Internet Star" and "Waste of Conversation". As an artist, songwriter, and producer, googly eyes lives in a sonic world entirely of her own making. With a focus on vocal production, electronic influences, and poetic lyricism, googly eyes paints vivid soundscapes blending raw, human elements with angular, synthetic ones. What began as a project for demos and works in progress has grown into a force of creativity, rich innovation, and play.

"Made Of" and "I Don't Go Out" mark googly eyes' latest releases on Pretty Swede Records, an independent label founded in 2022 by Tove Lo. To date, Pretty Swede has released Tove's 2023 LP Dirt Femme and her collaborative 2024 HEAT EP with SG Lewis. googly eyes' Starlet EP marked the first release by Pretty Swede outside of Tove's own artist project.

Pretty Swede Records have signed googly eyes in collaboration with Tove's longtime collaborators Neon Gold, themselves known for a star-studded history of debut releases, from Tove's own Truth Serum EP in 2014 (featuring "Habits") to iconic early releases from Charli XCX, MARINA & The Diamonds, Christine and the Queens, Ellie Goulding and more.

About "I Don't Go Out", googs says: "It's a pretty surreal moment releasing a song I made with Tove Lo and Flume - especially since it's my first time opening my world to collaborators. I Don't Go Out is lovestruck, tender, and for anyone who's happiest to be in bed by 9pm with their person. It taps into two things I circle back to constantly: my instinct to retreat from the noise, and my deep, uncomplicated love for my partner. I feel really lucky to have a love like that, and to be making music about it with two artists I've admired for years."

