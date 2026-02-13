Watch Jack Gray's 'Tattoos' Video

(Mercury Records) Jack Gray is on a roll. Currently on tour with US artist Maren Morris, today the Australian singer, songwriter offers another glipse of his forthcoming debut album with the release of his new single 'Tattoos' via Island Australia / Mercury Records.
Already a fan-favourite at the current Maren Morris tour, 'Tattoos' was co written with global pop sensation Peach PRC. Arriving at their session both nervous and creatively blocked, the duo did what any sensible musicians would do - ditched the studio and got matching tattoos - their shared love of The 1975 permanently inked. Returning later that night, they channelled the chaos into a song inspired by the experience itself.
Jack Gray shares, "Doing your first writing session with someone you've just met doesn't always go well and is generally pretty awkward. But Peach and I clicked right away and had a great time making this song. She is an incredible writer - while I was working on the beat, she wrote the pre-chorus in like 3 seconds and it turned out to be my favourite part of the song."
As an ode to the UK band, 'Tattoos' is packed with subtle easter eggs, driven by a wiry new wave bassline and rowdy sing-along chorus that cements the song as one of Jack's most immediate and energized releases to date.
A true multi-instrumentalist Jack Gray performs all the instruments on 'Tattoos' - bass, guitar, synths and piano - as well as producing the single himself.
An avid film buff, the Mackay native frequently draws inspiration from the big screen. For the accompanying 'Tattoos' official video, Jack Gray enlists director Maddy King (ONE FOUR, Moza, Yuma X) and Cameron March (Midnight Oil), to create a movie-style clip. Featuring Jack and American-Argentine actress Galilea La Salvia (Goosebumps, The Rookie, Matlock) the video, shot in various locations across Las Vegas, captures the dizzy impulsive energy of the night that 'Tattoos' was inked.
