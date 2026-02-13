Watch Willa Ford's 'Carousel' Video

(BR PR) Willa Ford has shared her new single, "Carousel", which an accompanying music video. "Carousel" is the third new track to be unveiled from amanda, her first new album in over two decades, to be released on March 6th. amanda is a triumphant return for the pop icon, delivering equal parts pure pop pleasure and daring self-revelation.

As the spellbinding centerpiece to the new album, the extravagantly composed "Carousel" fully showcases the immense depth of Ford's sonic vocabulary and musical imagination. Recorded with award-winning arranger/composer/producer Vincent Ott, the gorgeously shapeshifting track surfaced as Willa revisited the symphonic pop of Pet Sounds-era Beach Boys (an essential touchstone since childhood), bringing lavish strings and wildly alternating tempos to a tender reflection on the adventure of being alive.

Willa explains, "'Carousel' is a song about hope and resilience. I grew up on the harmonies and genius of Brian Wilson. When I was looking for inspiration, I thought why not try to channel that into a pop song. I marched into the studio feeling like it could go well or terribly wrong. I built it part-by-part vocally thinking 'what would Brian do?' while also making sure the song showcased my sound. I'm so proud of how it turned out. It's a richly layered pop song about life and its cycles. The ups and downs are inevitable, if we are lucky enough to live fully. I hope when anyone is struggling this song will remind them that things will get better. We just have to hold onto hope."

"Carousel" comes on the heels of new tracks "Love4Life," a euphoric ode to her husband, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Ryan Nece, and "Burn Burn," a glorious dance anthem of self-salvation.

