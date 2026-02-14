Alex Isley Shares 'Sweetest Lullabye' For Valentin's Day and Announces New Album

(Warner) Alex Isley has announced her major label debut album, When The City Sleeps - an ode to her Los Angeles hometown - set for release March 20th via Free Lunch Records/Warner Records. Ahead of the project, the GRAMMY-nominated recording artist steps fully into 2026 with her new single "Sweetest Lullabye." Released just in time for Valentine's Day, Alex explores the wonder of love as she draws listeners deeper into her sonic universe.

"Sweetest Lullabye" crystallizes the sound Alex has been honing across her fascinating discography over the past decade. Built around a gentle guitar loop, the new offering feels as intimate as a closely guarded secret ("If you're gonna love then leave/I need one more melody/Kiss me like a fantasy/I know what it has to be") while Alex's honeyed runs are the star of the show. The song's irresistible warmth makes every whispered croon resonate so deeply, in a tenderly written way only she could capture.

While Alex Isley's momentum continues to surge, this year's new music heralds the arrival of her next chapter after last year's critically acclaimed EP, WHEN. Upon release, it was met with an overwhelming amount of critical praise, including a glowing review from Billboard ("Hands"), ESSENCE, BET, Rated R&B, YouKnowIGotSoul, and ThisisRnB, who described the project as "a new era of sonic elegance." Alex also performed several of the EP's standout singles ("Mic On," "Hands," "Thank You For A Lovely Time") in her stunning NPR Tiny Desk concert.

Since her self-produced debut, 2012's Love / Art Memoirs, Alex's prestige has grown considerably. She was recently nominated for Outstanding Female Artist at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, standing tall alongside Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, SZA and more who were also up for the nod in the same category. Alex has also consistently delivered show-stopping performances and undeniable melodies, proven repeatedly with solo releases and high-profile collaborations; the latter evidenced by her soul-drenched rendition of "Thank You For A Lovely Time" with GRAMMY Award-winning legend Raphael Saadiq.

As anticipation builds for When The City Sleeps, "Sweetest Lullabye" is poised to be another defining moment for an indelible voice in R&B - further cementing Alex's status as a once-in-a-generation artist.

Check out "Sweetest Lullabye" above, pre-order When The City Sleeps HERE and stay tuned for more from Alex Isley.

When The City Sleeps Tracklist:

1. Holding On

2. Ms. Goody Two Shoes

3. Alone

4. Moonlight On Vermont

5. Mic On

6. Westside

7. Chamomile

8. Hands

9. Starry Eyes

10. When The City Sleeps

11. PCH (feat. Syd)

12. Sweetest Lullabye

13. Fool's Gold

14. Thank You For A Lovely Time

15. Maybe Again

