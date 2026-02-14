Any Young Mechanic Release 'There's A New Place On The Market' Video

(Warner) Tarntanya/Adelaide-based five-piece contemporary folk band, Any Young Mechanic, release their brand-new single entitled "There's A New Place On The Market" via Warner Records along with the music video.
The track follows the band's debut single, "Snug Barber," and channels their distinct, dynamic, and dreamy hybrid of folk, indie and alternative, making their presence known with an incomparable signature sound.
The band says, "'There's A New Place On The Market' staggers onwards with a grim determination, cradling moments of sarcasm and sincerity - until its angst bubbles over and explodes into a last-gasp thrash."
In addition to the single, Any Young Mechanic announce their spring North American tour. The 6-date tour will kick off at the end of April and will make stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and New York City. Tickets for the Any Young Mechanic Spring North American Tour go on-sale today at 12pm local time and can be purchased HERE. See full list of tour dates below.
DATE VENUE CITY
4/28 Sunset Seattle, WA
4/30 Cafe Du Nord San Francisco, CA
5/1 Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, CA
5/4 Schubas Tavern Chicago, IL
5/7 The Drake Hotel Toronto, ON
5/9 The Mercury Lounge New York, NY
