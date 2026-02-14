Feng Shares 'Firework' Video As 'Weekend Rockstar' Arrives

(IC) Feng has dropped his highly anticipated debut album, Weekend Rockstar, out now via his homegrown creative collective and label, Regularisperfect. Listen here. Channeling the joyous messiness of youth, the 13-song set is held down by the U.K. phenom's mellow delivery and guiding optimism as he navigates love, ambition, and sudden stardom. Feng has also shared the Stan Smith directed music video for the upbeat standout track "Firework.".

Equally informed by the U.K. underground scene of his hometown, Croydon, and alternative visions of pop that have reshaped radio around the world, Weekend Rockstar was entirely written, recorded, and mixed by Feng, with co-production by him and (mostly) Bilal Hamdi. The one exception is "XOXO," which reinterprets Foster the People to explore the polar push and pull of young romance, while previously released singles like "J*b" and "Cali Crazy" perfectly capture the contrast between weekday monotony and neon-streaked weekends.

"Firework" embodies the heart of Weekend Rockstar - Feng could be building up a friend or talking himself through a moment of doubt as he sings, "I know you want it but it won't all happen overnight / Right now you're low, but that's all part of reaching all-new heights." His voice coasts through a smooth soundscape suspended over a racing four-on-the-floor beat. "Don't know what's coming for you, but I know it's something bright / You're like a firework, that's about to light." The music video also feels personal, following a young woman as she wakes up, faces frustration, then hops on her bike, ending the night DJing for a feelgood party.

Feng's own career is set to explode. He'll be making his U.S. festival debut at Rolling Loud on May 10 in Orlando. DAZED recently embedded with him as he threw one of his increasingly legendary house parties in LA while INTERVIEW captured the latest function in NY. And he entered the year leading The FADER's "Artists to Watch in 2026" lineup, also landing on similar lists by Complex, Pigeons & Planes, and Ones to Watch, who wrote, "Feng's music bleeds personality and charisma, somehow painting a picture of a young visionary who is both painstakingly polished and effortlessly brilliant."

His first single of the year, "Cali Crazy," also made waves. An unfiltered snapshot of a teenaged rockstar moving to Los Angeles to chase his dreams - blurring fantasy and Feng's own reality - the song landed on the Pitchfork Selects Playlist and got an additional standalone writeup from Ones to Watch, who called it "a vivid snapshot of youth in motion, where dreams, excess, and wonder collide in the most beautiful chaos." Released last week, "J*b" provided a contract: an anthem for clock-watchers everywhere waiting for their shift to end so they can do what really moves them.

Just 19 years old and hailing from Croydon, Feng turned heads last year with his positive energy, casual approach, and unique sound. His song "YOLO" and the totally DIY What the Feng EP each hit Best of 2025 lists at The FADER, who wrote, "Feng stood out among his cohort for his neon, indie-pop meets hip-hop sound and incandescent lyrics, part diary, part pep talk." Complex put him on their annual teen rappers list, too, praising his philosophy that "you can be cool by being yourself and just talking about life." Pitchfork covered an earlier house party during NY Fashion Week, and Lyrical Lemonade took him on a carnival ride at Camp Flog Gnaw.

Weekend Rockstar makes good on all of that excitement, finding Feng openly pondering the pros and cons of a life in the limelight without ever losing the laidback and open-hearted vibes that have made fans of so many. As he rhymes on the synth-drenched album highlight, "Teenage Famous," "Take a pic for Instagram, I put the filter cuz I can / I throw the peace sign with my hands, never middle fingers, that's just who the hell I am."

Feng, Weekend Rockstar Tracklist

1. Cali Crazy

2. J*b

3. Firework

4. Best Friend

5. F'd Up

6. Running Wild

7. Teenage Famous

8. XOXO

9. Ex Sex

10. Don't Be Normal

11. Superstar

12. Dopest Girl

13. Wasted Youth

