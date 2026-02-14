Lil Poppa Reveals 'Out Of Town Bae' Video

(ICLG) Jacksonville rapper and CMG signee Lil Poppa returns with his new single, "Out Of Town Bae" and accompanying music video. The release sets the stage for a new project arriving this spring.

The single marks his first release of 2026 and continues the steady momentum built through Almost Normal Again, a 16-track project that solidified Poppa's place among the South's most consistent storytellers. Known for threading melody through unfiltered reflection, Poppa remains focused on delivering music that feels lived-in and relatable.

In support of the project, Poppa embarked on his Almost Normal Again Tour, a national run that kicked off in Washington, DC and concluded in his hometown of Jacksonville, FL. The trek brought his catalog to stages across the country and underscored the strength of his core audience.

With "Out Of Town Bae" arriving just ahead of Valentine's Day, the record adds another chapter to Poppa's growing catalogue of raw lyricism that have long resonated with listeners. The single adds to a catalog that includes projects such as Blessed, I Guess, Half Man Half Vamp, Wee Are Who We Are, and Almost Normal Again, each reinforcing his ability to translate lived experience into records that connect beyond his hometown.

