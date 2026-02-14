NLE Choppa Releases 'Slut Me Out 4'

(Warner) NLE Choppa unleashes "Slut Me Out 4," the latest installment in his wildly viral, unapologetically nasty franchise. Out now via NLE Entertainment / Warner Records, the new single doubles down on the high-octane production, playful shock value, and hyper-sexual bravado that turned the "SMO" collection into a cultural phenomenon. Listen here.

Built on booming 808s, frenetic drums, and hypnotic melodic loops, "Slut Me Out 4" finds NLE in full performance mode - blending outrageous punchlines, comedic timing, and melodic flexes with the kind of unhinged confidence only he can deliver. The record thrives in that sweet spot between absurd and addictive, a signature "SMO" sentiment that fans now expect: raunchy, animated, and larger-than-life.

True to form, Choppa leans into the chaos with a wink - even poking fun at his own recent viral Instagram moment that had timelines buzzing. The internet may debate it, but NLE turns controversy into charisma, flipping headlines into hooks and outrage into replay value. It's that fearless self-awareness that keeps him at the center of hip-hop's most talked-about conversations.

The "SMO" collection has grown into one of NLE's most polarizing and commercially potent bodies of work - generating hundreds of millions of streams, viral dance trends, and endless social chatter. With each installment, Choppa pushes boundaries further, refusing to dilute his personality or tone down the humor that defines this lane.

"Slut Me Out 4" arrives on the heels of an explosive run. Earlier this year, NLE reignited his iconic franchise with "Shotta Flow 8" and "Set The Record Straight," delivering raw aggression and lyrical dominance. Before that, "Hello Revenge" set streaming platforms ablaze, while "KO" became a full-fledged cultural event - trending #1 on YouTube, racking up millions of views, and re-centering NLE as one of hip-hop's most digitally dominant forces.

With over 10 billion global streams, 25 RIAA certifications, and influence spanning music, fashion, and film, NLE Choppa continues to prove he can move between spiritual introspection, street anthems, and unfiltered hedonism without missing a beat.

"Slut Me Out 4" is just the latest spark in what's shaping up to be another relentless chapter for NLE Choppa. More new music is on the way - and if this record is any indication, he's not holding back.

