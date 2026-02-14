Watch Central Cee's 'Slaughter' Video Feat J Hus

(Columbia) Central Cee today announces his forthcoming EP, ALL ROADS LEAD HOME, alongside the release of new single "SLAUGHTER" featuring J Hus. The EP is set for release on March 19th 2026.
"SLAUGHTER" marks Cench's second offering of the week, landing in the wake of last night's "Iceman freestyle." Together, the releases signal a decisive new chapter as he builds momentum towards the forthcoming EP; announcing on the same day that his clothing label SYNA releases their long-awaited Nike collab to the world.
"SLAUGHTER" sees two of the UK's most influential voices come together on record for the first time and is a rare moment for Cench whose collaborations with UK artists have been limited to date. The forthcoming EP, ALL ROADS LEAD HOME, will feature seven songs in total, with its wider tracklist yet to be revealed.
Today's announcement builds on an extraordinary run for Central Cee, following the success of his number one charting album Can't Rush Greatness, (which recently marked its one year anniversary) and his continued global impact as he embarks on the Asia leg of his CRG tour.
